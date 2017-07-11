Coronavirus digest: Moderna chief warns omicron could dodge vaccines

Moderna's chief executive predicts that existing vaccines could be be less effective at tackling the omicron variant than earlier variants of the coronavirus.

Stephane Bancel warned it would take months before drug companies can produce new variant-specific jabs at scale.

Bancel said the high number of mutations on the spike protein of the latest variant may mean it isn't picked up by vaccine-induced antibodies.

"There is no world, I think, where [the effectiveness] is the same level... we had with Delta," Bancel told the Financial Times newspaper.

"I think it's going to be a material drop. I just don't know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I've talked to... are like 'this is not going to be good.'"

Bancel said his company could deliver between two billion and three billion doses in 2022. However, he said it would be dangerous to shift all production to an omicron-specific shot with other viral strains still in circulation.

The Moderna chief executive's comments underline fears that vaccine resistance in omicron could prolong the pandemic, leading to more sickness and hospitalizations.

Watch video 01:55 COVID-19: New uncertainty due to omicron variant

Financial markets reacted rapidly, with the Japanese Nikkei closing lower and European and US futures shedding value.

News of omicron's emergence had already wiped roughly $2 trillion off the value of global stocks on Friday. Although there was a recovery during Monday's trading, Bancel's comments Tuesday contributed to renewed market uncertainty.

The director of the UK's Oxford Group, which developed the AstraZeneca vaccine, has expressed optimism that the variant won't result in a "reboot" of the pandemic.

Here are some more coronavirus headlines from around the world.

Asia

Singapore is to hold off on further reopening measures while it assesses the omicron COVID-19 variant and will boost testing to reduce the risk of local transmission.

"This is a prudent thing to do for now, when we are faced with a major uncertainty," Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told a media briefing on Tuesday. He added that the variant had not yet been detected locally.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that Japan has recorded its first case of omicron, according to a report from the Kyodo news agency. The agency cited unidentified government sources, saying that the individual in question had arrived from Namibia.

Japan has imposed some of the strictest travel curbs in the world since omicron emerged, closing its borders to foreigners on Tuesday for at least a month.

In China, the foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 "will definitely lead to challenges" come February when Beijing plays host to the Winter Olympics.

Europe

Germany's nationwide seven-day incidence has declined slightly for the first time in more than three weeks.

According to the Robert Koch Institute for disease control, it stands at 452.2 — down from 452.4 yesterday.

A total of 45,753 new infections were registered. For the first time in more than three weeks, the nationwide seven-day incidence has dropped slightly compared to the previous day.

The country is putting together a crisis team to coordinate the pandemic strategy of its new government. It is expected that a military general will take the helm.

Watch video 02:05 Germany's fourth wave in full swing

In the UK, the chief of the Health Security Agency Jenny Harries said Tuesday there were five cases confirmed of the omicron variant and 10 more "highly likely" cases but that there was no indication of a bigger surge in the country yet.

Africa

A person has tested positive for omicron on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion.

The 53-year old man who had traveled to Mozambique and made a stop-over in South Africa returned to La Reunion some two weeks ago.

The individual is said to be currently in isolation.

India has said it stands ready to "expeditiously" send more COVID-19 vaccine to Africa, after China pledged 1 billion doses to the continent.

India and China have close ties with many African countries, although Beijing has pumped much more money into the continent.

New Delhi says it has supplied more than 25 million doses of domestically-made shots to 41 African nations, mostly through the global vaccine-distribution network COVAX.

Oceania

Australian officials have scrambled to track close contacts and visited locations of an international traveler who was most likely infected with the omicron variant.

New South Wales state health officials said initial testing "strongly indicates" the traveler — who arrived in Sydney before the latest border restrictions — is infected with the strain.

The fully vaccinated individual visited a busy shopping center in Sydney while likely infectious, officials say.

All passengers who were on the same flight have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

If confirmed, the total number of cases infected with the new variant in Australia will rise to six. The other cases have been in quarantine and are asymptomatic or display very mild symptoms.

rc, ar/wmr (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)