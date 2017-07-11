Coronavirus digest: Mixed responses to vaccine patent waiver idea

The world has been divided on the topic of COVID-19 vaccine patent waivers after the United States came out in support of waiving intellectual property protections for coronavirus vaccines.

Last year, India and South Africa officially proposed this move to make the vaccine more easily accessible across the world. While it faced opposition from many rich nations in the West, the rising disparity in vaccine availability has forced countries to reconsider.

"The EU is also ready to discuss any proposals that address the crisis in an effective and pragmatic manner," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. "That's why we are ready to discuss how the US proposal for a waiver on intellectual property protections for Covid-19 vaccines could help achieve that objective."

However, Germany has pushed back against the calls for patent waivers, citing production capacity and quality control as the key impediments to widening access to vaccines across the globe.

"The protection of intellectual property is a source of innovation and must remain so in the future," a spokesperson for the German federal government said. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had earlier described the question as worthy of consideration.

While big pharmaceutical companies have said that patent waivers set a dangerous precedent, the US' move in the direction has been lauded by public health advocates and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Here's a roundup of some of the other major COVID-related stories around the world on Friday.

Europe

Germany has recorded 18,485 more cases of the virus as the country loosens restrictions on the AstraZeneca vaccine for adults. The country has recorded a total of 3,491,988 cases.

The seven-day incidence rate continued dropping, now at 125.7 cases per 100,000 people per week. Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday that there were signs of the third wave breaking.

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed social issues to the top of the European Union's meeting agenda as member nations get ready to discuss the bloc's social affairs strategy for the next decade at a high-level conference in Portugal.

The United Kingdom is set to announce a "green list" of countries that will be opened for travel without quarantine restrictions on Friday, The Sun has reported.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Poland The Polish government has begun to ease the recent lockdown rules, although some restrictions remain in place until further notice. Many tourist attractions will open again in the next few days and hotels follow from May 8. Restaurants will be allowed to serve food in outdoor areas from May 15, and indoor dining returns from May 29. Nightclubs, however, remain closed until further notice.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Czech Republic Travel to the Czech Republic for tourist reasons remains prohibited. After more than half a year, all retail stores are permitted to reopen on May 10. Masks may then be removed outdoors if a distance of two meters can be maintained. Restaurants and hotels, meanwhile, remain closed. Outdoor restaurants are to be allowed to open on May 17.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Finland The Finnish government decided to extend the restrictions on entry into Finland until May 25. Restaurants are expected to reopen this month with limited seating and opening hours. In June the plan is to lift restrictions on public gatherings and allow travel from most other European countries. Travel for business reasons from outside the EU into Finland may be permitted from July.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Sweden Travelers from most EU countries, and people travelling from non-EU countries who are exempted from the EU's entry ban, will have to show a negative COVID-19 test no older than 48 hours on arrival, or be turned away. These rules will apply until May 31. There is a ban on entry to Sweden from the UK, Denmark and Norway, apart from Swedish citizens and people who live or work in Sweden.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Denmark Non-essential tourist travel is still warned against but fully vaccinated people from EU countries ─ including tourists ─ can now enter Denmark. Unlike other travelers, they do not have to show a negative COVID test and they are not subject to testing and quarantine after arrival. Stores are open again in Denmark. Cafés, restaurants and bars are allowed to serve customers outdoors again.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Switzerland Travelers arriving by air must present a negative test no more than 72 hours old and only arrivals from risk areas have to quarantine. Hotels are open, as are museums, stores, theaters, cinemas, zoos and amusement parks. Food and drink can be served on restaurant terraces. Wearing masks is mandatory everywhere. There are no curfews. There are no special concessions for vaccinated persons.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Luxembourg Travelers from EU and Schengen Area countries can enter Luxembourg without the need to present a negative COVID-19 test unless they arrive by air; since January 29 a negative test must be shown at boarding. Nonessential travel from most third countries is banned. Non-essential shops are open, but bars and restaurants are closed in Luxembourg and there is a curfew from 11 p.m.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Norway Norway’s borders are closed to all but essential travel. A negative COVID-19 test result is required upon, entry while people from some countries have to take a test upon arrival. Everyone who does arrive in Norway has to register and quarantine for ten days. There are quarantine hotels at major entry points. Quarantine can be reduced to 7 days subject to 2 negative tests after arrival.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Turkey All travelers aged 6 years and above have to show a negative PCR test result before they can enter Turkey and may be subject to health screening when they arrive. A passenger locator form has to be filled out. Until May 17 the country is in full lockdown, meaning residents have to stay indoors except for essential shopping trips and urgent medical treatment.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Croatia Croatia is following a traffic light system for travel restrictions and anybody coming from an EU country on the "green list" can enter the country without any restrictions. That's providing they show no symptoms and haven't been in close proximity to an infected person. All other travelers have to show a negative COVID-19 test no older than 48 hours on arrival. Author: Susan Bonney-Cox



Americas

Vaccinations need to be ramped up across the globe if the world wants beat mutations of the virus, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. He added that the United States was looking at ways it could help.

"If the entire world doesn't do more, the world won't be vaccinated until 2024. We can speed this up and get that done, I think, in much shorter time," Blinken said in an interview during a visit to Ukraine. "None of us are going to be fully safe until ... we get as many people vaccinated as possible."

'COVID-19: Faces of Resilience' portrays heroes of the pandemic At the pandemic's front line Amid the coronavirus crisis, New York City's Mount Sinai Hospital asked photographer Claudia Paul to portray the clinic staff as they fought to save the lives of COVID-19 patients. In the midst of the chaos, Paul captured intense moments showing health care workers from behind the scenes. Here, a doctor is getting ready for work.

'COVID-19: Faces of Resilience' portrays heroes of the pandemic 'Important work in historic days' Claudia Paul, a German photographer who lives in New York City, was "nervous about going to a clinic while this invisible threat was rampant," she told "The Luupe." But she knew that documenting the historic events in the clinic was important work. Here, nurses discuss the condition of a patient in the COVID intensive care unit.

'COVID-19: Faces of Resilience' portrays heroes of the pandemic Emotional moments "There were many emotional moments that I will never forget," says Paul, who has been living in the United States for 18 years. "It was often difficult, but there was also this fantastic spirit of resilience and teamwork. Everyone looked out for each other. My time in the clinic made me realize how important our health is." Nurse Simone can be seen here seeking strength through prayer.

'COVID-19: Faces of Resilience' portrays heroes of the pandemic Humble health care workers "I was very surprised at how humble the clinic staff are and how much they appreciated that we took their pictures and asked for their stories," Paul said, adding: "They don't see themselves as heroes. They just do what they have to do. It's their calling." This Mount Sinai Hospital worker was photographed at the end of his night shift.

'COVID-19: Faces of Resilience' portrays heroes of the pandemic Pausing for hope This nurse is also praying for her patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit. Documenting the hospital staff's everyday work inspired Claudia Paul to also portray them more formally. The photos include a quote from the people portrayed on how they experienced the events. The series make up the photo exhibition "COVID-19 / Faces of Resilience," now on show in Tübingen.

'COVID-19: Faces of Resilience' portrays heroes of the pandemic 'Trish, emergency nursing' "In the midst of all the chaos, I had a moment where I realized that this was why I went into nursing," reads the text in this photo. At the height of the first wave of the pandemic in 2020, thousands of people died of COVID-19 in NYC within days. Space in the morgues was becoming scarce, and it was hardly possible to treat the dead with dignity.

'COVID-19: Faces of Resilience' portrays heroes of the pandemic 'Steven, engineering' "My most memorable moment was seeing people realize that COVID-19 was not merely another virus," recalls the Mount Sinai Hospital engineer. At the beginning of the pandemic, former US President Donald Trump tried to downplay the threat of the coronavirus, which led the US to lose several crucial weeks in the fight against the virus.

'COVID-19: Faces of Resilience' portrays heroes of the pandemic 'Jennifer, pharmacy' At the peak of the crisis in New York City, health care workers were all overworked and strained: "Our staff banded together and became even stronger, despite being exhausted and stretched very thin at times," says this emergency doctor.

'COVID-19: Faces of Resilience' portrays heroes of the pandemic 'Maurice, information technology' The series "COVID-19 / Faces of Resilience'" by Claudia Paul is on show from May 5 through September 18, 2021 at the German-American Institute in Tübingen. A virtual tour of the exhibition is also accessible through the website, www.dai-tuebingen.de/covid. Author: Philipp Jedicke



New York City wants to start vaccinating tourists by offering shots at vaccination vans across the city’s major tourist hotspots like Times Square, Central Park and Brooklyn Bridge Park, Mayor Bill de Blasio has said.

De Blasio called it a "positive message to tourists: 'Come here. It's safe, it's a great place to be and we're going to take care of you.''" However, the city needs state approval to go through with the plan.

Asia-Pacific

India reported another record daily rise in coronavirus cases with 414,188 new infections reported on Friday. As the country struggles to deal with a crippling surge of the pandemic, India recorded 3,915 deaths over a 24-hour period, according to government data.

With 234,083 fatalities and over 21 million infections, the country accounts for the world’s worst outbreak after the United States. India has added 1.57 million cases and over 15,100 deaths from the virus this week alone.

Australia may keep its borders closed to visitors until late 2022, the country’s trade and tourism minister said Friday, putting a dampener on hopes of a quick reopening. The country has barred international travel since March 20, 2020.

It is "very hard to determine" when borders could reopen, Dan Tehan said in an interview, "the best guess would be in the middle to the second half of next year".

He added that the near blanket ban was essential to keep the country COVID-free.

Malaysia’s commercial capital Kuala Lumpur went into a two-week lockdown on Friday, as the number of daily cases increases considerably. The city will remain under lockdown until May 20.

Japan has extended the state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until May 31, weeks before the Tokyo Olympics. The three-week extension of restrictions has been attributed to the fourth wave of the virus as Tokyo and Osaka continue to record infections.

The extension — from May 11 to May 31 — leaves a margin of less than two months before the games start on July 23.

