Coronavirus digest: Merkel meets state premiers over vaccination program

Germany's Angela Merkel is set to meet with the 16 state premiers to discuss improvements to the country's vaccination program.

Several federal ministers, and representatives of both the vaccine manufacturers and the European Commission are also expected to take part in a videoconference. Several state premiers have demanded clarity on both the quantity and timing of vaccine deliveries, following widespread confusion.

Health Minister Jens Spahn tried to manage expectations ahead of the summit, telling the mass-circulation Bild newspaper that Germany cannot produce more vaccines "by a summit alone."

"Vaccine production is the most challenging thing there is," he said. Meanwhile, Berlin's Governing Mayor Michael Müller wrote a letter to Merkel, calling for a "national vaccination plan." If, by the end of September, all people in Germany are to be offered vaccinations, a concrete plan will be necessary, he said.

Additionally, in order for Germany to meet its ambitious goal of having everyone vaccinated by late summer, the country will "have to make a great effort," Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious disease control and prevention meanwhile has reported 5,608 new infections and 175 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The current seven-day coronavirus incidence, which records new cases per 100,000 within the time period, is now at 91 cases.

Europe

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has agreed to supply 9 million additional doses of its vaccine to the European Union during the first quarter, the bloc's executive arm said. The new target of 40 million doses by the end of March is still only half what the British-Swedish company had originally aimed for before it announced a shortage over production problems.

German firm BioNTech and US company Pfizer have promised to deliver up to 75 million more coronavirus vaccine doses to the EU in the second quarter of 2021, the company's head Sierk Poetting wrote in a statement on Monday.

BioNTech-Pfizer now plan to manufacture around 2 billion doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of the year. This is up from the planned initial 1.3 billion.

Another German company, Bayer, is set to extend its current partnership with CureVac to include manufacturing of the smaller firm's mRNA vaccine against coronavirus in 2022.

"Following discussions with the German government, it has become clear that current manufacturing capacities for vaccines need to be increased, particularly for potential variants of the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus," Stefan Oelrich, president of Bayer's pharmaceuticals division, told reporters.

The company wants to produce 160 million doses in the first 12 months.

Poland has found its first case of COVID-19 in one of the country's 350 mink farms, the agriculture ministry said.

Authorities in several countries began mass culls of the animals due to fears of a mutated strain of the illness being transmitted to humans.

Middle East

Israel extended a national lockdown on Sunday, over fears that new coronavirus variants would increase the number of infections. Despite the lockdown, thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews attended the Jerusalem funerals of two prominent rabbis on Sunday, drawing criticism from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition partners.

Asia

Japan is expected to extend a state of emergency to fight the spread of the virus this week for Tokyo and other areas, as hospitals remain overburdened, despite a decrease in cases since the peak of the pandemic.

The government will decide on the extension after a meeting of its expert panel this week, public broadcaster NHK said. Japan has recorded over 386,000 infections and more than 5,600 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Vietnam has shut schools in 22 provinces ahead of the Lunar New Year "Tet" holiday and ended a ruling Communist Party congress early on Monday.

The country has kept cases low at 1,850 and 35 deaths overall due to targeted mass testing and strict quarantining. But authorities want to clamp down on a new cluster detected in northern areas last week.

Americas

In the US, a group of 10 Republican senators pitched their own version of coronavirus relief plan in a letter to President Joe Biden. The Republican alternative to Biden's $1.9 trillion plan (€1.6 trillion), would be far smaller, at just $600 billion.

Biden invited the letter signatories to meet with him Monday and discuss their plan, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki,

But "with the virus posing a grave threat to the country, and economic conditions grim for so many, the need for action is urgent, and the scale of what must be done is large," Psaki said. The US has recorded over 26 million cases and 452,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

km,lc/dj (dpa, AP, Reuters, AFP)