Coronavirus digest: Melbourne ramps up testing after cluster detection

A new COVID-19 cluster linked to a quarantine hotel in Melbourne grew to eight cases on Thursday. Fears of community transmission from a worker in the Holiday Inn were raised. The remaining guests were transferred to another hotel, and more than 100 staff have been placed in isolation.

Health authorities in the Australian state of Victoria ramped up contact tracing and mass testing of residents, with more than 22,500 people being tested. Victoria, the state hardest hit by the virus, is currently hosting the Australian Open.

Europe

Portugal detected its first two cases of the new Brazilian variant of coronavirus. Both cases were detected in the Lisbon area and had already been reported to health authorities by Unilabs, a private diagnostics lab.

Flights between Portugal and Brazil had been suspended in order to contain the spread of the new variant, with only humanitarian and repatriation flights being allowed.

The Brazilian variant consists of some characteristics similar to the British and South African variants, both of which were present in Portugal.

Germany on Wednesday announced it would continue its current lockdown until March 7.

Americas

President Juan Orlando Hernandez requested the World Health Organization (WHO) to make Honduras a priority for delivering vaccine doses, citing the devastating effects of two hurricanes Eta and Iota.

The country is experiencing high levels of poverty and damages due to the two natural disasters.

So far, Honduras has secured 1.4 million AstraZeneca vaccines. It has also sent requests to Russia and China for the vaccines. Hernandez urged the delivery of the vaccines through the COVAX scheme, which aims to secure access for poorer countries.

Asia

Singapore Airlines resumed flights on Thursday with full sets of vaccinated crew members. Pilots and cabin crew of three international flights to Jakarta, Bangkok, and Phnom Penh had received doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine.

The airline said these were among the first international flights in the world to have a fully vaccinated crew. Around 90% of its workers have signed up for vaccination, and about 85% of those have received the first dose already. The government has also urged workers to sign up for the inoculation program.

Global

Pharmaceutical company Merck and Co Ltd said it was in talks with governments and companies to potentially help with the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines that have already been authorized.

"Beyond our own candidates, we are actively involved in discussions with governments, public health agencies, and other industry colleagues to identify the areas of pandemic response where we can play a role, including potential support for the production of authorized vaccines," said a company spokesperson.

