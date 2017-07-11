Coronavirus digest: Media 'should not play doctor' on vaccines

Chris Moy, vice president of the Australian Medical Association, on Friday warned people to not jump to conclusions on the death of a woman, reportedly from blood clots, days after she received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

He urged that the media should be more careful when reporting on blood clots and "should not play doctor" — as discussions on unconfirmed vaccine side effects, with no proper context, could hamper public confidence.

"The concern is that this over-analysis at the moment, without real knowledge, is essentially the media playing doctor," ABC News quoted Moy as saying.

"And it's actually causing a material effect on vaccine confidence, which really shouldn't be the role of the media."

Europe

The Robert Koch Institute in Germany on Friday reported 25,831 new cases of coronavirus infections and 247 deaths. It marks a rise from last Friday, albeit partly because of decreased testing over the Easter weekend in Germany. The seven-day incidence rate stood at 160.1 cases per 100,000 people.

Asia

China has reported record economic growth of 18.3% in the first three months of 2021 relative to the first quarter of last year, indicating that the country’s economy has largely overcome the crisis brought on by the pandemic.

The new data, released Friday, marks the biggest jump in the world's second-largest economy since it first began quarterly evaluations, nearly 30 years ago.

Japan could expand quasi-emergency restrictions to 10 regions on Friday, with caseload rising amid a fourth wave of the virus.

A final decision on the measures is expected to be announced by Friday afternoon.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told the media that deliberations are underway on adding Aichi, Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba to six other prefectures, including Tokyo, already under the restrictions.

The aggressive British strain of the coronavirus has sent daily infections in the country spiking, casting a shadow over the Olympic Games set to be held in Tokyo.

Middle East

Iran has reached an agreement with Russia to purchase 60 million doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus jab.

The state-run IRNA news agency on Thursday quoted Iran's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, as saying the deal has been "signed and finalized'' for enough doses to inoculate 30 million people.

Iran is in the middle of a 10-day lockdown that began on Saturday in attempts to quell a fourth wave of COVID-19.

The swelling caseload comes after a two-week public holiday for the Persian New Year, Nowruz, which saw millions traveling to vacation spots and crowding marketplaces, flouting health protocols.

