Coronavirus digest: Mecca Grand Mosque drops social distancing

The Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia operated at full capacity on Sunday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

"This is in line with the decision to ease precautionary measures and to allow pilgrims and visitors to the Grand Mosque at full capacity," reported the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The mosque removed the floor markings that previously guided pilgrims in maintaining social distancing.

Saudi authorities said visitors must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus and must continue to wear masks on mosque grounds.

The Kaaba — the black cubic structure in the center toward which Muslims around the world pray — remained cordoned off.

Pandemic overshadows hajj, Eid al-Adha celebrations Socially-distanced worship Ordinarily, thousands of Muslim worshippers flock to Mecca's Ka'bah, Islam's holiest site, during the hajj. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, Saudi authorities have limited the number of worshippers. This year, only 60,000 Saudi Muslims are permitted to undertake the pilgrimage.

Pandemic overshadows hajj, Eid al-Adha celebrations Islam's holiest site Journeying to Mecca is one of several key acts a pious Muslim is expected to perform in life. Islam's most sacred sites are treated with utmost deference. The area surrounding the Ka'bah, in Mecca's Great Mosque, is given a meticulous clean before worshippers arrive.

Pandemic overshadows hajj, Eid al-Adha celebrations Strict hygiene measures apply Strict hygiene measures are in place during the hajj, with mask-wearing now a norm among worshippers. This year, Saudi Arabia is only allowing fully vaccinated Muslims to embark on the hajj. Currently, only 12% of Saudis are inoculated.

Pandemic overshadows hajj, Eid al-Adha celebrations 'Feast of sacrifice' Eid al-Adha, or "Feast of Sacrifice," is the most important holiday in the Muslim world. It commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's (known as Abraham to Christians and Jews) willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael at God's behest. God is said to have suddenly intervened and spared Ishmael's life. In his place, a ram was sacrificed. Here, Nigerian Muslims prepare a ram for sacrifice.

Pandemic overshadows hajj, Eid al-Adha celebrations Blood red A Bangladeshi vendor colors the horns of his livestock. The red color symbolizes the blood of the sacrificial animals. During this important Muslim holiday, meat from sacrificed livestock is usually donated to the needy.

Pandemic overshadows hajj, Eid al-Adha celebrations Halal slaughter Animals sacrificed in celebration of this holiday are slaughtered according to traditional halal principles. This archive image from Turkey shows the practice. Halal slaughter involves cutting an animal's throat without stunning it beforehand. Animal rights activists take issue with this method, and Germany mandates that animals must be stunned before undergoing halal slaughter.

Pandemic overshadows hajj, Eid al-Adha celebrations Time for celebration Above all, the Feast of Sacrifice brings together old and young, and is typically celebrated together with families. Here, crowds gather to mark the first day of Eid al-Adha festivities next to the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem's Old City Author: Kersten Knipp



The kindom also announced that from Sunday, fully-vaccinated people can attend sports events at all stadiums and other sports facilities, reported the SPA, adding that face masks are no longer mandatory in most open spaces.

Saudi Arabia has recorded over 547,000 coronavirus infections with 8,760 deaths.

Here are the latest major coronavirus developments from around the world:

Europe

The UK has reported 45,140 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily number since the middle of July, and 57 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new COVID-19 cases, more than 70% up on the number a month ago, as it faces a sustained rise in infections.

The national coronavirus task force said 34,303 new infections were reported in the previous day, compared with the 20,174 recorded on September 19.

The death toll of 999 was slightly below the record of 1,002 deaths reported on Saturday.

Russian authorities have tried to speed up vaccinations with lotteries, bonuses and other incentives, but vaccine skepticism and conflicting messages from officials have hampered efforts.

Asia Pacific

The Australian city of Melbourne is set to ease one of the world's longest COVID-19 lockdowns by lifting its stay-at-home orders this week, officials announced on Sunday.

By Friday, the city of 5 million people in the southeastern state of Victoria will have been under six lockdowns, totalling 262 days since March, 2020.

While COVID cases keep increasing in Victoria, the state's double-vaccination rate is on track to reach 70% this week, allowing for the ease in restrictions.

