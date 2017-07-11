Coronavirus digest: Madrid declares state of emergency

The Spanish government declared a state of emergency in and around the capital Madrid to enforce a partial lockdown, after the city's government had moved to overturn restrictions in court.

"The government has decided to declare a state of emergency…for the next 15 days," said Health Minister Salvador Illa after an urgent cabinet meeting.

The city had seen a 14-day infection rate of 563 cases per 100,000 people, which is more than twice the national average and five times the European rate.

"Protecting the health of Madrid's people is absolutely essential," said Illa, who said that 66 people had died in the city in the past week and about 500 were "fighting for their lives in intensive care."

Residents will not be allowed to leave their municipalities without proper justification, including to see a doctor or go to work. The move affects 4.8 million residents in the city and nine suburban towns.

Friday's declaration follows a clash between Spain's government and city authorities in Madrid. Similar restrictions had been in place for much of the city in recent weeks. However, the regional government challenged them in court, and they were struck down on Thursday. In response, the federal government has effectively reimposed the restriction by declaring a state of emergency.

"We have only one objective: to protect Madrid. If the region cannot do it, we will," said deputy prime minister Carmen Calvo.

Health Minister Illa said, "action is needed, and today we couldn't just stand by and do nothing."

Americas

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a forecast predicting up to 233,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States by October 31. The current COVID-19 death toll is more than 212,000.

The CDC's "ensemble forecast" aggregates data from dozens of forecast models at institutions across the country.

The forecast comes as case numbers and hospitalizations continue to increase across the US.

Record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations have been reported over the past several days in Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.

The US leads the world in COVID-19 cases, with over 7.5 million.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is "feeling perfect" a week after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Trump's doctor, Sean Conley, said Thursday that Trump had "completed treatment" and could return to the campaign trail on Saturday.

Asia

China has said it will formally join the World Health Organization's COVID-19 vaccine initiative, COVAX, which aims to deliver 2 billion doses of vaccines by the end of 2021.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not specify the level of support, although President Xi Jinping in May pledged to provide $2 billion in aid to fight the pandemic.

China would be the biggest economy so far to join COVAX, which helps finance vaccine doses for developing countries. Russia and the US have so far chosen not to join.

Europe

Germany saw the number of daily infections rise again on Friday. Health officials reported 4,516 cases in the country, according to statistics published by the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's public health authority. The number of new infections was 4,058 on Thursday and 2,828 on Wednesday. A total of 314,660 people in Germany were confirmed infected with COVID-19 and 9,589 have died of it, including 11 people in the last 24 hours.

The French cities of Lyon, Lille, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne will be placed under "maximum alert"for coronavirus on Saturday, as COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations increase across the country.

Bars will be closed and stricter health protocols will be imposed on restaurants. No travel restrictions have been announced.

Lyon, France's third-largest city, joins Paris and Marseille, which are currently under maximum alert.

France's Health Ministry on Thursday reported more than 18,000 new confirmed cases for the second day in a row, and the government is trying to avoid a national lockdown by imposing localized restrictions.

A UK study has found that 86% of people infected with coronavirus did not show symptoms on the day they were tested. These include cough, fever or loss of taste or smell.

The study by University College London tested 36,061 people for coronavirus between April and June. Of the 115 with a positive result, only 16 reported symptoms, with 99 not reporting any specific symptoms on the day of the test.

Researchers said the UK policy of only testing people with symptoms might miss many cases.

"More widespread testing will help to capture 'silent' transmission and potentially prevent future outbreaks," said lead researcher Irene Petersen.

