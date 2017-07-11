Coronavirus digest: Long COVID can persist for more than a year, study reveals

One of the largest studies yet on long COVID found that some patients remained afflicted with either fatigue or shortness of breath more than a year after being hospitalized with the coronavirus. The Chinese study was published in the British medical journal The Lancet on Friday.

The study found that half of the patients still showed one symptom or another, most commonly fatigue or muscle weakness, a year on.

One in three patients reported shortness of breath more than 12 months later, and that number went up among people who had fallen severely ill because of the virus.

Additionally, women were 43% more likely than men to suffer from the symptoms, and twice as likely to be diagnosed with anxiety or depression, according to the study.

The Lancet also published an editorial along with the study. It said that with no proven treatments or even rehabilitation guidance "long COVID affected people's ability to resume normal life and their capacity to work."

The medical journal added that full recovery for patients afflicted with long COVID took more than a year. Researchers followed nearly 1,300 people who were hospitalized with COVID between January and May 2020 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first case of the disease was detected.

Here are the latest developments on coronavirus from around the world.

Americas

The US is set to record nearly 100,000 more COVID deaths by December 1, according to projections by researchers at the University of Washington. But experts said the number could be cut in half if everyone wore masks in public spaces.

The current death toll from COVID in the US stands at 730,000.

Relatedly, the southeastern US state of Kentucky has registered record highs in COVID infections and hospitalizations, the governor said. Some 2,500 patients were hospitalized on Thursday, with more than 500 in intensive care. It also recorded 5,401 new cases on Thursday, its second-highest daily total of infections.

The White House announced that the US was shipping two more million doses of COVID vaccines to Algeria, Ghana and Yemen. All the shipments are being made through Covax vaccine program. Africa is currently battling a third wave of coronavirus infections, and less than 2% of people across the continent have been fully vaccinated.

Europe

Germany's confirmed virus cases increased by 12,029 on Friday, taking the total number to 3,913,828. Deaths from COVID rose by 14 to a total of 92,096.

Russia has approved its fifth COVID vaccine, EpiVacCorona-N, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday evening. The news came the same day the country registered a new record number of COVID deaths, with 820 in a single day.

Asia Pacific

New Zealand extended a nationwide lockdown through Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Adern announced on Friday. She added that the lockdown would continue in Auckland, the epicentre of the outbreak, for at least two more weeks. Health authorities reported another 70 cases on Friday.

Watch video 00:32 Ardern: 'We've seen the dire consequences of taking too long to act in other countries'

Australia's second- most populous city Sydney reported a slight fall in cases on Friday, but numbers still hover near record levels as Australian Cabinet officials look to discuss reopening plans later in the day. New South Wales recorded 882 cases, most of them in capital Syndey, down from the record 1,029 on Thursday.

India has asked the states of Kerala and Maharashtra to consider night curfews in areas with high infection rates. The move comes after India reported a spike in cases in the last three days, mainly driven by a festival gathering in the southern state of Kerala. Health officials recorded 44,658 new infections and 496 deaths on Friday.

rm/rt (Reuters, AP, dpa)