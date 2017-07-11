Coronavirus digest: Local lockdowns implemented in Spain and UK as cases rise

Authorities in Madrid on Friday announced expanded partial lockdowns in the Spanish capital, with restrictions now in place in 45 neighborhoods in Madrid covering more than 1 million people.

Residents will be required to stay in their neighborhoods unless they have to go to work, to school or to the doctor. Bars, restaurants and businesses will remain open at reduced capacity.

The movement restrictions were announced as more than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 inhabitants were registered over the past two weeks in the affected areas.

Spain's national government had recommended harsher measures, including a partial lockdown covering of Madrid's 3.3 million residents, but regional authorities preferred a softer approach saying they had the sole authority to make the decision.

In the United Kingdom, local lockdowns are being imposed in several cities where COVID-19 infections have risen sharply.

In the city of Leeds in northern England, authorities said people would be prohibited from meeting members of other households indoors or in backyards, in a measure that affects over 750,000 people.

In Cardiff, Swansea and Llanelli in Wales, people from different households are also banned from meeting indoors.

London has been labeled an "area of concern," and restrictions could be implemented if cases continue to rise. Mayor Sadiq Khan said "London is at a very worrying tipping point right now."

The UK reported its highest number of COVID-19 infections in a single day on Thursday, with over 6,600 infections.

The worrying localized outbreak in Germany at present is smaller in nature, in the city Hamm not far from Dortmund in the west. There, the estimated seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 people ticked up to 99.9 on Friday, almost exactly double the level at which German rules suggest local lockdown measures should be triggered. Well over 100 of the fresh cases have been traced back to a wedding ceremony in the city. More details are in the video below.

Late on Friday, Germany's Foreign Ministry added three additional regions — including popular Alpine holiday destination Tirol in Austria — to its list of places deemed high-risk areas. The entriety of the Czech Republic and Luxembourg were also added to the list.

German airline Lufthansa is expecting the German government to approve rapid COVID-19 testing at airports for Lufthansa flights to the US, the airline's CEO Carsten Spohr told an aviation industry conference.

Passengers would be tested before boarding and would receive results in minutes. Spohr said the tests are necessary to open up important transatlantic routes.

He added the first flights with quick-tested passengers could take off this year, and hopes for a test-based network of transatlantic flights to be in place by the second quarter of 2021. Like most in the aviation sector, Lufthansa has endured a torrid pandemic.

Strict nationwide lockdown measures went into effect in Israel, although lawmakers are bitterly divided over approving legal measures enforcing Synagogue closures during the Jewish High Holidays and restrictions on public demonstrations.

The government also ordered all nonessential businesses to close and for people to not venture more than 1,000 meters from their homes until at least October 10.

Per capita, Israel currently has one of the most severe COVID-19 outbreaks in the world, with around 7,000 new cases a day among a population of 9 million.

The UN's humanitarian coordinator said that the consequences of coronavirus are deadlier in Yemen than almost anywhere else in the world, due to the compounding factor of war, famine, cholera and shattered public infrastructure.

"At the height of the first wave, we estimate that the case mortality rate reached nearly 30%, one of the highest in the world," UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen Lise Grande told Germany's DPA news agency.

