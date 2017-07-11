Coronavirus digest: Kim slams North Korea's pandemic response

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un blasted health officials over the country's coronavirus response and ordered the army to help distribute medicine, state media said on Monday.

Kim "strongly criticized" officials for what he called a botched response to epidemic prevention, mainly a failure to keep pharmacies open round the clock to distribute medicine.

Kim said medicine supplies were not being distributed to pharmacies in time because of "irresponsible work attitude'' and lack of organization, state media reported.

He told the military commission to act "on immediately stabilizing the supply of medicines in Pyongyang City by involving the powerful forces of the military medical field of the People's Army," state media said.

The worsening and largely undiagnosed COVID-19 crisis in North Korea has left nearly 1.2 million sick with fever and 50 dead since the country first announced the outbreak last week.

Despite a nationwide lockdown, COVID-19 infections have continued to spread through the country's unvaccinated population.

North Korea has turned down millions of vaccine doses offered by the UN-backed COVAX initiative , likely because they come with international monitoring requirements.

Watch video 03:51 North Korea COVID outbreak could have 'devastating consequences'

Here's the latest on coronavirus from across the globe:

Europe

Wearing masks will still be mandatory for passengers flying to and from Germany, despite relaxed EU restrictions on Monday, the interior ministry in Berlin has said.

Masks can only be removed for eating and drinking during the flight.

Children below the age of six are exempt from the requirement.

Both the aviation security agency EASA and the EU health authority ECDC no longer recommend that masks be worn in airports and on planes as a general rule beginning this week.

However, if masks are a requirement at the point of departure or the destination, masks would be mandatory during the flight.

Germany's nationwide mask requirement on planes and long-distance trains remains in place until September 23.

Watch video 02:28 COVID: UK sees growing debate over mandatory mask wearing

Asia

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol has said that Seoul will spare no effort to help North Korea, as a COVID-19 outbreak batters the isolated nation.

"If North Korea responds (to our support), we will spare no medicines including COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment and health personnel," Yoon said at the plenary session of the National Assembly on Monday,

The President once again added that he will remain open for humanitarian aid.

Watch video 01:48 COVID-19: No reason for complacency

Meanwhile in China, Shanghai is looking to resume normal life from June 1, a city official said on Monday.

The announcement came after it was declared that 15 of Shanghai's 16 districts had eliminated cases outside quarantine areas.

Deputy Mayor Zong Ming has given the clearest time frame yet of a return to normal for the city's 25 million people, who have been under a strict lockdown for over six weeks.

Shanghai officials said that the city's outbreak was under control.

However, they added that their aim until May 21 would be to prevent a rebound in infections, meaning many restrictions will remain in place.

dvv/kb (AFP, AP,dpa,Reuters)