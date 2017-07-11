Coronavirus digest: Joe Biden receives vaccine as US surpasses 18 million cases

US President-elect Joe Biden has received the first of two injections against the coronavirus as he told Americans "there's nothing to worry about."

Biden took the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine live on television at a hospital not far from his Delaware home. He declined the option to count to three before the shot, telling the nurse she could "just go ahead" when ready.

The politician emphasized the safety of the vaccine, and even praised President Donald Trump, saying the current administration "deserves some credit" for getting the vaccine distribution "off the ground."

"I'm doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared, when it's available, to take the vaccine," he said.

He added that distributing the vaccine is "going to take time.''

Meanwhile, he urged citizens to wear masks and avoid unnecessary travel over the Christmas period.

Biden took the dose as the United States surpassed 18 million cases, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Travel

The UK Foreign Office has said it is advising against all but essential travel to Brazil based on COVID-19 information.

The Netherlands has joined many other nations in suspending flights from South Africa to stop the spread of a new mutation of the coronavirus. The government said all passenger flights had been banned, with immediate effect, until January 1.

An exception would be made for medical workers, while cargo flights were also still going ahead.

At least five nations, including Germany and Turkey, were reported to have put a stop to flights from South Africa on Monday, after a new genetic mutation of COVID-19 had been found there. The variant has been cited as responsible for a recent spike in infections across Europe.

Virgin Atlantic will require all travelers from London to the United States to present evidence of a negative coronavirus test prior to boarding as of December 24, a spokesman for the airline said.

The move follows an earlier request from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that airlines only allow passengers who test negative to fly to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport following the emergence of a highly infectious new strain found in the UK.

