Coronavirus digest: Joe Biden pays tribute to victims as US surpasses 400,000 deaths

On the eve of his inauguration as US president, Joe Biden took part in a ceremony near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington to remember the 400,000 people who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

With Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also in attendance, the coronavirus victims were represented by 400 lights placed around the reflecting pool as the bell at the Washington National Cathedral tolled 400 times.

Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool lit as a memorial to COVID-19 victims, with the Capitol Building providing the backdrop

Other cities around the United States held tributes too. The Empire State Building in New York was lit with red lights that pulsed, mirroring a heartbeat.

In Salt Lake City, the bells at the Utah Capitol were set to ring 15 times in honor of the more than 1,500 lives lost to COVID-19 in the state.

The US death toll accounts for nearly 1 in every 5 virus fatalities registered worldwide.

Americas

The World Health Organization has warned that medical resources in parts of North and South America are being stretched to the limit by the rising number of infections across the continent.

"Throughout our region, especially in North and South America, many hospitals are operating at or very close to capacity," said Clarissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Mexico is investigating the theft of four coronavirus vaccine doses from a public hospital. The country has deployed the military to guard the vaccines and prevent them falling into criminals' hands but it didn't appear to prevent this "dishonest act" that could have been committed out of "self-interest by a member of the hospital's vaccination team," the army said in a statement.

Canada won't be getting any BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccines next week and 50% fewer than expected over the next month, according to officials. Pfizer said last week it would slow manufacturing in late January and early February because of changes in production processes, resulting in a supply shortage for Canada and EU countries.

Europe

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Germany's 16 state premiers have agreed to prolong the country's lockdown until February 14. There are also new measures to adhere to, which include stricter rules on the types of masks that must be worn in certain public places, and a greater onus on employers to allow working from home.

Watch video 05:57 Merkel: Germany extends COVID lockdown until February 14

Asia

The Tokyo Olympics are "unlikely" to go ahead, according to a senior official from the London 2012 Games. Keith Mills, who was deputy chairman of the London 2012 organizing committee, said Olympic officials should be making plans to cancel, particularly as Tokyo and other parts of Japan are currently under a state of emergency to quell a surge in infections. Polls indicate that public support for the Games has plummeted.

jsi/dj (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)