Coronavirus digest: J&J booster slashes omicron hospitalizations — study

A second shot of Johnson & Johnson Inc's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine was 84% effective at preventing hospitalization 14 days after the booster was given to South African healthcare workers who became infected, researchers announced Thursday.

Effectiveness reached 85% at one to two months post-boost.

The real-world study from the South African Medical Research Council, which has not been peer-reviewed, was based on a second dose of the J&J vaccine given to 69,092 healthcare workers between November 15 and December 20.

"It reassures us that COVID-19 vaccines continue to be effective for the purpose they were designed, which is to protect people against severe disease and death," said Linda-Gail Bekker, the study's co-lead investigator.

The findings offer hope as omicron cases soar worldwide.

Here's a look at coronavirus-related news in other parts of the world

Europe

Most people in Germany don't expect a return to normal life, a YouGov survey has found.

Some 79% of participants in the representative poll, which was conducted from December 21 to 23, believe that COVID-19 will continue to impact general life in 2022.

Just 15% of respondents were confident that the pandemic will be largely or completely over in 2022, while 34% expect the impact to be considerable.

The outlook proved even gloomier than a year before, when YouGov found that 26% of Germans saw some kind of end in sight.

As of January 4, the UK will be removed from Germany's high risk travel list and Italy and Canada will be added.

In France, everyone over 12 years of age in Paris will be required to wear face masks outdoors starting Friday to try and spike a surge fueled by the omicron variant. Only people on bicycles and motorbikes, traveling in private vehicles and doing exercise will be exempt from the outdoor mask rule.

Those who do not comply or meet the criteria for exceptions potentially face a €135 ($153) fine. Masks are already required in shops, public buildings, offices and mass transit in France.

North of Paris in Chambly, the car and garage of National Assembly lawmaker Pascal Bois, who belongs to Emmanuel Macron's La Republique En Marche party, was set alight and an adjacent wall was tagged with graffiti that said "Vote No." Authorities believe anti-vaccine activists targeted his home.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter, "Such criminal acts of intimidation are not acceptable in a democracy," and said police were investigating.

The UK's National Health Service (NHS) is building "surge hubs" at eight hospitals around England to prepare for a possible jump in COVID-19 patients as the omicron variant takes hold. Each temporary structure will have the capacity to treat about 100 patients.

Staff are also preparing plans to create as many as 4,000 beds, should they be needed.

The UK reported a record 183,037 confirmed new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, 32% more than the previous day.

The sheer number of infections has worried health officials about a surge in hospitalizations and deaths.

Watch video 00:34 Johnson: 'We’re now facing an emergency'

Asia

Chinese officials pledged to deliver groceries to residents of Xi'an, a city of 13 million people that is under strict lockdown.

China's Commerce Ministry has contacted nearby provinces to help ensure sufficient supplies of everyday necessities, a ministry spokesperson said.

State broadcaster CCTV aired a story about one apartment complex in Xi'an receiving free groceries, including a box of 15 eggs, a 2.5-kilogram bag of rice, some green vegetables and meat.

Xi'an reported 155 new locally transmitted cases on Wednesday, and a total of about 1,000 cases in the latest outbreak. China continues to follow a "zero" COVID strategy.

Watch video 01:27 COVID-19: China expands lockdowns

Middle East

In Saudi Arabia, workers at Mecca's Grand Mosque brought back social distancing floor markers after the country recorded the greatest number of new infections in months. The markings had been removed on October 17 as case numbers dropped.

As authorities vowed to reimpose "social distancing requirements between worshippers and pilgrims," they did not specify what the new capacity limits would be or if there would be any.

Latin America

Mexico became the fourth country in the Western hemisphere to approve Cuba's Abdala COVID-19 vaccine, the tenth vaccine approved there.

While the WHO has not approved the Abdala vaccine, Mexican authorities said the Cuban vaccine is safe and efficacious. Cuba has developed two other vaccines, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, neither of which is approved for use by the WHO.

