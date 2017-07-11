Coronavirus digest: Japan says Olympics can be 'safe'

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday that the Japanese government is making every effort to control the spread of coronavirus and will be in "close contact" with Olympic stakeholders around the world about the measures being taken.

"Careful anti-infection measures are a crucial part of being able to deliver a safe and secure event," he told a news conference.

Kato's comments come as Japan prepares to extend a state of emergency across much of the country into June, as COVID case numbers continue to rise amid a sluggish vaccine rollout.

Opinion polls show the majority of Japanese are opposed to holding the Games, which are set to begin on July 23.

On Tuesday, the United States advised against travel to Japan due to coronavirus.

After the announcement from Washington, Kato said, "There is no change to the US position supporting the Japanese government's determination to achieve the games,'' adding that US officials assured Japan that the travel warning is not related to the participation of the US Olympic team.

Here's a roundup of other major developments around the world.

Europe

The number of new COVID cases in Germany continues to drop, as just over 6,300 infections were reported nationwide by the Robert Koch Institute of public health over the past 24 hours. The number is around 5,900 fewer cases than were recorded a week earlier.

The seven-day incidence rate, which measures the number of new cases among a population of 100,000, also dropped to 41 from 46.8 the day before. It is the first time since October the rate has dropped below 50.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of Germany's 16 federal states will meet on Thursday to discuss the country's vaccine drive. Issues under discussion include how to go about vaccinating children and teenagers and ensuring the equitable distribution of doses among states.

The vaccine summit meeting comes as the German Health Ministry said it expects a reduction in delivery of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine in the first half of June from 5.1 million doses per week to between 4.6 and 4.1 million doses. However, the Health Ministry said it doesn't expect the temporary dip to affect availability at vaccination centers.

Slovakia has begun a limited rollout of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine after approving the use of 200,000 doses on Wednesday. Slovakia is now the second EU country after Hungary to use the vaccine, which has not yet been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said that Slovakia would use more of the vaccine pending EMA approval.

Asia/Oceania

The Australian city of Melbourne, along with the rest of Victoria state, have mandated a seven-day lockdown after a COVID cluster emerged in the city with at least 26 new infections.

The Melbourne cluster was traced back to a traveler from India who became infected with a more contagious virus variant while in hotel quarantine earlier this month. The man had not been diagnosed until returning to Melbourne.

This is the fourth time Australia's second-biggest city has been placed under a lockdown since the pandemic began, including harsh restrictions put in place for almost four months last year.

Indonesia has resumed use of a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine after it was suspended following the post-inoculation death of a young man.

Drug regulators said an investigation showed no connection between the death and the vaccine batch.

Global

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline have announced the start of a final trials for their COVID vaccine, which was held backafter disappointing initial studies last year.

The phase 3 clinical trial will include 35,000 adult volunteers at sites in the US, Asia, Africa and Latin America, the firms said. The late-stage trial comes after positive results were reported from interim human trials earlier in May.

The companies hope to launch the vaccine by the end of 2021.

