Coronavirus digest: Italy locks down again

Coronavirus restrictions were reimposed over three-quarters of the Italian peninsula, including Rome and Milan, on Monday as the country battles outbreaks of the variant first discovered in the UK.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Sunday that the government was hopeful the new measures, alongside the ongoing vaccination program, would make the way for loosening of restrictions later.

Schools, shops, restaurants and museums will be closed until April 6.

"Each dose of vaccine injected is a step in the direction of the way out of the crisis," Speranza said.

Neighboring France was also weighing up a possible return to lockdown in the face of rising infections. Hospitals in Paris are running out of intensive care beds.

According to Our World in Data, run by Oxford University, Italy recorded over 22,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. That is almost double the number of daily cases recorded in mid-February.

Rest of Europe

The Danish Medicines Agency reported late on Sunday that the woman who died from a blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms.

Denmark is one of the countries to pause its use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following reports of people developing blood clots.

Dutch regulators said on Monday that they had reported 10 problematic instances after people had received the AstraZeneca vaccine. The Dutch government also decided to temporarily stop using the vaccine.

The developers of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine said on Monday that they had reached an agreement with companies from German, Italy, Spain and France to produce doses of the vaccine.

The European Medical Agency is currently running a rolling review of the Sputnik V vaccine as they deliberate whether to grant official approval. Hungary, Slovakia and Czech Republic have already ordered doses.

The Lancet medical journal published results last month of fast-tracked clinical trials showing the vaccine to be 90% effective against the virus.

Russia said on Monday that it had already fully vaccinated 3.5 million people with the two doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The head of the UK's coronavirus genome sequencing program Genomics UK, Sharon Peacock, said on Monday that she expected vaccine booster shots to become a regular occurrence.

The Cambridge professor said that COVID-19 mutates on average once every two weeks and that immunity from vaccines does not last forever, making constant tweaking of the vaccine a necessity.

Americas

New York City held a virtual memorial service on Sunday for the 30,258 people who have died from coronavirus in the year since the pandemic began.

No other city in the US has suffered as many deaths. Mayor Bill de Blasio said that there had been "more New Yorkers lost than in World War Two, Vietnam, Hurricane Sandy and 9/11 put together."

Black and white photos of those who had died were projected onto the Brooklyn Bridge.

US President Joe Biden is set to announce Gene Sperling to manage the implementation of the $1.9 trillion (€1.6 trillion) COVID-19 relief plan, an administration official said on Sunday.

Sperling has worked as an economic advisor to both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

A year of COVID in international street art Wuhan, China By early 2020, the epidemic was full blown in the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan, where experts are still investigating the origins of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Then on March 11, WHO officially described the international COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic. This street art in the city depicts two nurses dressed in full protective gear while fighting the virus.

A year of COVID in international street art Italy One of the first big outbreaks of the virus in Europe occurred in Italy in the northern region of Lombardy, where hospitals were filled to capacity. Naturally, the entire country was affected, with tourism essentially shutting down, including in Rome where these two rule-abiding lovers were painted.

A year of COVID in international street art Germany Early in the pandemic in Germany, toilet paper became a hot commodity, as people started worrying about supply shortages. And since it did run out of stock, grocery stores had to put limits on the number of packages that could be purchased. In this Berlin artwork by Eme Freethinker, Gollum from "Lord of the Rings" watches the squirrel Scrat from "Ice Age" as he steals a roll of toilet paper.

A year of COVID in international street art Mexico Healhcare workers have been applauded as they work tirelessly through the unforgiving pandemic. It's no wonder that graffiti artists around the world have idolized them. In this painting by urban artist Applez, in Mexico City, a healthcare worker wears a mask with Superman's logo.

A year of COVID in international street art Australia Another picture paying homage to health care workers is this mural in Melbourne, Australia. It was painted for International Nurses Day, on May 12, 2020, which is celebrated in honor of Florence Nightingale, the English founder of modern nursing born on that date 200 years ago.

A year of COVID in international street art Scotland A pedestrian walks past street art in Glasgow, Scotland depicting the subjects of famous artworks wearing masks. The UK imposed heavy restrictions in December after a new variant of the virus, now referred to as the "British variant," began to circulate rapidly.

A year of COVID in international street art Greece This work of art is on the side of a hospital in Thessaloniki, where medical and nursing staff first tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the summer of 2020. Cases are currently on the rise in both cities, which have been in strict lockdown since November.

A year of COVID in international street art Senegal In the past year, many of us have likely pondered hygienic practices more than ever. Members of the Senegalese graffiti collective RBS CREW tag a wall of the Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar with a graffiti representing a man sneezing into his flexed elbow, as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 virus.

A year of COVID in international street art India An Indian resident wearing a facemask walks past a graffiti of the Buddha also wearing a similar blue surgical mask. Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, who lives in northern India, was given the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine on March 6 and urged others to do the same.

A year of COVID in international street art Ireland A mural by artist Emma Blake mimics the famous "We can do it!" American wartime poster. In the war against the virus, the battle is being fought in hospitals around the world by healthcare workers like the one depicted in this painting found in Dublin, Ireland.

A year of COVID in international street art New York City, USA When former US President Donald Trump was in office, he initially downplayed the seriousness of the virus and at one point even suggested injecting disinfectant could cure it. A mural mocking the former president was painted by street artist Pure Genius in New York City.

A year of COVID in international street art Illinois, USA A graffiti featuring Albert Einstein wearing a mask by artist Kate Tully is displayed in Prospect Heights, Illinois. Although the pandemic hit the US hard, causing hundreds of thousands of deaths so far, it is currently leading Europe in vaccine distribution.

A year of COVID in international street art The Netherlands A girl wearing a mask holding a heart painted with the colors of the Dutch flag was painted as a sign of hope for those suffering from the coronavirus and its effects. In January and February violent clashes broke out between riot police and Dutch residents angry about new coronavirus restrictions.

A year of COVID in international street art Kenya Residents wearing masks walk past a mean-looking coronavirus which is clearly unwelcome in Nairobi, Kenya, where it was painted. Kenya is currently distributing the AstraZeneca vaccine, making it the first East African nation to receive the vaccination. Author: Sarah Hucal



Asia

Authorities in Pakistan's Punjab province — the country's largest — have imposed a partial "smart" lockdown in certain hotspots as the region is gripped by a third wave of coronavirus infections.

Officials in the capital, Islamabad, told residents to wear face masks and ensure social distancing in public. The country has recorded a total of 605,200 cases and 13,508 deaths since the pandemic began.

Thailand said on Monday that it would return to using the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday after the country joined others in temporarily suspending its use over safety concerns.

Officials said that the prime minister and his cabinet would be the first to receive the vaccine.

Indonesia joined a growing list of countries that have temporarily halted their use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after reports of blood clots in people who had received the jab. The World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency have both said that there is no proven link between the vaccine and the blood clots.

ab/rt (AFP, Reuters, AP)