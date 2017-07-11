Coronavirus digest: Italy extends restrictions for unvaccinated

On Monday, several new restrictions came into place in Italy for those not vaccinated against COVID-19.

In order to visit restaurants, hotels, trade fairs, ski lifts, or ride on local or long-distance trains and buses, you must now present proof of vaccination against or recent recovery from COVID-19. Previously, a negative test result was also accepted.

The new rule also applies to team sports — so all professional soccer players must be vaccinated in order to play.

Tourists from other countries in the European Union can use the QR codes of their vaccination certificates to get around there.

Italy has seen a spike in infections recently. The latest incidence rate showed 1,669 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days.

The majority of schools opened Monday for a new term, despite calls from headteachers, the doctors' union and some mayors to delay the return to class for at least two weeks. However, over 1,000 councils across the country were keeping their schools closed, media reports said.

Africa

School pupils in Uganda returned to the classroom, in some cases for the first time in nearly two years.

In the world's longest disruption to in-person learning, schools across the country had been partially or completely shut down across the country since March 2020.

Local experts and teachers have warned, however, that the long pause will prove a permanent end to the education of many students, who have begun working in the meantime to help support their families.

Asia

A massive booster campaign has begun in India, with frontline workers and inhabitants over 60 being first in line to get further doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

India has recently reported a surge in cases, particularly amongst health care personnel and essential workers such as police.

In pictures: India's fight against omicron variant Virus thrives in crowds Densely packed streets like this one in Delhi provide fertile ground for the highly transmissible COVID-19 omicron variant. In just a week, the number of new infections in India has doubled to nearly 120,000 each day. Experts are warning that rising case numbers could soon overwhelm the country's hospitals.

In pictures: India's fight against omicron variant Testing and more testing is the mantra Omicron infections are reportedly relatively mild in many cases. But if too many workers in key sectors of the economy fall ill, it could lead to chaos. The Indian government has so far shied away from announcing a complete lockdown, mindful of the already bleak economic situation in the country. Instead, it's relying on increased testing as seen here in the city of Ahmedabad, in western India.

In pictures: India's fight against omicron variant No cause for alarm in hospitals So far, doctors and nurses have remained optimistic. They say patients who are being admitted to hospitals are rarely severe cases. And by now, health workers have the benefit of experience. "Last year, we didn't know what exactly we were dealing with. I think now, mentally, it's a little better," a front-line worker at a Delhi hospital told news agency AFP.

In pictures: India's fight against omicron variant Partial lockdown in the capital In the Indian capital, New Delhi, the daily infection rate has soared fivefold. The government has announced a limited lockdown of 55 hours starting Friday evening. People will no longer be able to head to markets like this one in the old city quarter for shopping. Similar rules could be introduced in further states in the country.

In pictures: India's fight against omicron variant Stocking up on oxygen India appears to be better positioned to weather omicron than it was during last year's devastating wave driven by the delta variant. At the time, the health care system collapsed in many parts of the country and medical oxygen was in short supply. This time around, authorities have raised storage capacity for vital oxygen cylinders, as seen here at a facility for COVID-19 patients in New Delhi.

In pictures: India's fight against omicron variant Hopes pinned on continuing vaccine rollout India's health service workers have managed to adminster nearly 1.5 billion doses of the vaccine, with nearly two-thirds of the country now fully immunized, according to government figures. The vaccine campaign, combined with the immunity conferred during the last delta wave of infections, could help reduce the impact of the fast-spreading omicron variant. Author: Philipp Böll



Schools in Nepal will close for nearly three weeks after a spike in coronavirus cases, a government spokesman said on Monday. The move will see more than 7 million students stay at home.

Education Ministry spokesman Deepak Sharma said schools would remain closed until January 29, although a campaign to vaccinate children aged 12 to 17 at their schools would go ahead.

Europe

Sajid Javid, the health minister of the United Kingdom, has ordered the country's private health care providers to strike a deal with the National Health Service to provide crucial treatments, such as cancer surgery, should the NHS become overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at their highest in the UK since last February, and ill personnel have meant staffing shortages at many health care facilities.

