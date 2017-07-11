Coronavirus digest: Italy extends restrictions for unvaccinated

On Monday, several new restrictions came into place in Italy for those not vaccinated against COVID-19.

In order to visit restaurants, hotels, trade fairs, ski lifts, or ride on local or long-distance trains and buses, you must now present proof of vaccination against or recent recovery from COVID-19. Previously, a negative test result was also accepted.

The new rule also applies to team sports — so all professional soccer players must be vaccinated in order to play.

Tourists from other countries in the European Union can use the QR codes of their vaccination certificates to get around there.

Italy has seen a spike in infections recently. The latest incidence rate showed 1,669 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days.

The majority of schools opened Monday for a new term, despite calls from headteachers, the doctors' union and some mayors to delay the return to class for at least two weeks. However, over 1,000 councils across the country were keeping their schools closed, media reports said.

Here are the latest major developments on coronavirus from around the world:

Africa

School pupils in Uganda returned to the classroom, in some cases for the first time in nearly two years.

In the world's longest disruption to in-person learning, schools across the country had been partially or completely shut down across the country since March 2020.

Local experts and teachers have warned, however, that the long pause will prove a permanent end to the education of many students, who have begun working in the meantime to help support their families.

Asia

A massive booster campaign has begun in India, with frontline workers and inhabitants over 60 being first in line to get further doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

India has recently reported a surge in cases, particularly amongst health care personnel and essential workers such as police.

Schools in Nepal will close for nearly three weeks after a spike in coronavirus cases, a government spokesman said on Monday. The move will see more than 7 million students stay at home.

Education Ministry spokesman Deepak Sharma said schools would remain closed until January 29, although a campaign to vaccinate children aged 12 to 17 at their schools would go ahead.

Europe

Sajid Javid, the health minister of the United Kingdom, has ordered the country's private health care providers to strike a deal with the National Health Service to provide crucial treatments, such as cancer surgery, should the NHS become overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at their highest in the UK since last February, and ill personnel have meant staffing shortages at many health care facilities.

Watch video 01:59 Omicron puts UK hospitals under pressure

es/rt (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)