Coronavirus digest: Italy extends COVID-19 'green pass' to all workplaces

Italy became the first country in Europe to require all workers, in both public and private sector, to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or a recent recovery from COVID-19.

The law, which penalizes anyone who fails to present a valid health certificate, or green pass, will come into effect on October 15.

Workers will face fines of up to €1,500 ($1,765) for failure to produce the pass, while the employers can be fined employers up to €1,000.

If employees remain absent for being unable to secure a pass, they could be suspended without pay, but not sacked, ministers said.

"We're extending the green pass obligation to the entire world of work, both public and private," Health Minister Roberto Speranza said at a press conference. "And we're doing it for two basic reasons: to make these places safer and make our vaccination campaign stronger."

"Nothing like this has been done in Europe ... we are putting ourselves in the forefront internationally," said Public Administration Minister Renato Brunetta.

Currently, the green pass is used for entry for indoor-dining at restaurants, cinemas, and sports stadiums.

It is also used for intercity trains and buses or domestic flights, and for teachers.

Here's the latest coronavirus news from around the world:

Europe

The Dutch parliament narrowly defeated a motion calling on the government to change its plans of introducing a "corona pass."

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the pass — proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test — was needed to avoid another wave of infections.

"We are still in a dangerous situation. Not doing this would bring great risks", he said during a parliamentary debate.

The Dutch corona pass will be required from entry into bars, restaurants, museums, theatres, and other cultural events from September 25.

Germany reported 11,022 new cases in the last 24 hours, and 20 new deaths, according to the Robert Koch Institute. The latest data takes the country's total infection to 4,125,878 and overall deaths to 92,857.

Europe's checkered COVID restrictions Netherlands: Vaccine pass and test instead of social distancing Social distancing is no longer an obligation in the Netherlands. On Tuesday, Dutch authorities eased the restriction — but also introduced a mandate requiring a vaccine pass for entering bars, restaurants, and festivals. For those who aren't vaccinated, proof of having recovered from COVID or a negative test taken within 24 hours is required for entry.

Europe's checkered COVID restrictions Denmark: COVID no longer a 'socially critical' disease With a high vaccination rate, Denmark became one of the first EU countries to return to social life without COVID restrictions. Since last Friday, Danes could enter venues like nightclubs without having to provide proof of vaccination. The Danish government announced that it no longer considers COVID a "socially critical" disease. More than 80% of adults and teens have had two jabs.

Europe's checkered COVID restrictions Sweden: Eyeing pre-pandemic life Sweden, the country that never imposed stringent lockdowns throughout the pandemic, is opting to lift all restrictions in a couple of weeks. More than 70% of Swedes aged 16 and above have been fully vaccinated. The country has maintained a relatively low death rate, despite the mounting infection rates largely due to the rapid spread of the more contagious delta variant.

Europe's checkered COVID restrictions Germany: 'COVID vaccination action week' With about 62% of the population fully vaccinated, Germany's rollout now lags behind those of some of its European neighbors. This is why the government has kicked off a 'COVID vaccination action week.' Mobile vaccination centers are being set up in public places to facilitate citizens' access to the vaccine.

Europe's checkered COVID restrictions France: Protesting vaccine mandates Dealing with widespread vaccine hesitancy, France mandated in early August a vaccine pass for entering a wide variety of public places — prompting several rounds of protests. Last Saturday, around 12,000 citizens marched the streets of Paris against the pass. Some unions and civil society organizations supported the protests, expressing concerns over the violation of individual freedom.

Europe's checkered COVID restrictions Austria: Tightening restrictions Facing rising infection rates and hospitalizations, Austria is tightening the restrictions that were previously eased. According to a new regulation that came into effect Wednesday, antigen tests will only be valid for 24 hours all over Austria. Some travel restrictions, especially for travelers from the US, have returned.

Europe's checkered COVID restrictions Bulgaria: Reimposing COVID restrictions amid surge In Bulgaria, where only an estimated 20% of people are fully vaccinated, the pandemic seems far from over. The nation is facing a new, rapid surge of infections due to the delta variant. In response, the authorities have reimposed a night curfew, shuttered nightclubs once again, and reduced the capacities of cinemas, restaurants and even outdoor events. Author: Monir Ghaedi



Oceania

Australia looks to reopen its borders, which have been shut since March 2020.

Officials will trial a home quarantine system for international travelers arriving in Sydney, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday.

"This is the next step in our plan to safely reopen, and to stay safely open," he said, adding that the trial could set the standard for the way "we live with COVID-19."

New Zealand extended its pause on the travel bubble with Australia for at least another eight weeks.

The so-called Trans-Tasman bubble began in April and allowed Australians and New Zealanders to travel between the two countries without the need to quarantine.

It was paused in July as Australia struggled to contain new outbreaks fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Americas

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro will attend the UN General Assembly in New York, despite being unvaccinated.

"Next week I will be at the UN General Assembly (UNGA), where I will give an opening speech" on Tuesday, Bolsonaro said Thursday.

His announcement came in apparent defiance of New York City authorities who recently announced proof-of-vaccination requirements for all attending leaders and diplomats.

Bolsonaro recovered from COVID-19 last year. He has said he would be the "last Brazilian" to get vaccinated.

adi/sms (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)