Coronavirus digest: Israel approves vaccines for over-5s

Israeli children between five and 11 are now eligible for COVID vaccines, the country's Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

The ministry added it would soon announce a date to kick off the inoculation campaign.

Among its population of 9.4 million people, Israel has around 1.2 million children in that age group.

The decision came after the country's expert panel on vaccination approved the plan last week.

The United States Food and Drug administration in October granted emergency use of BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine for the same age group at a 10-microgram dose. For everyone over 12, a dose of 30 micrograms is permitted.

BioNTech-Pfizer said its vaccine showed 90.7% efficacy against the COVID in a clinical trial for children aged between 5 and 11.

Israel was one of the first countries to launch a vaccination campaign last year, largely because of a deal it struck with BioNTech-Pfizer to receive millions of doses of its vaccines in exchange for data on the efficacy of the vaccines.

In Israel, around 6 million people have been fully vaccinated and around 4 million have received their booster jabs, approved in August.

Here are the latest major developments on coronavirus from around the world:

Europe

Germany reported 23,607 new cases and 43 deaths on Monday, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the country's public health body. The total number of cases now stands at 5,045,076, and deaths at 97,715.

Germany also logged a record seven-day high incidence rate — indicating the number of new COVID infections per 100,000 people — of 303 on Monday. It is the first time the rate has passed 300 since the pandemic began.

Prominent United Kingdom epidemiologist Neil Ferguson, a member of the group of scientists who advise the Boris Johnson administration on COVID-19, told the BBC that booster jabs for younger age groups "make quite a big difference to driving transmission down to low levels."

Currently, boosters are available to those aged 50 years old or over, to frontline health and social care workers, and people above 16 years old with certain health conditions. The UK had administered 12 million top-up jabs to those eligible, as of Sunday.

In Austria, a lockdown for unvaccinated people went into force on Monday. Those who break rules risk a €500 fine ($570) and those who refuse to show proof of vaccination could face fines three times higher.

Asia

India reopened its borders to vaccinated tourists from 99 countries after nearly two years on Monday. The country's health ministry said travelers would have to follow certain COVID protocols based on India's agreeements with those countries, which means some people would have to take COVID tests on arrival and others would not.

Japan's economy — the world's third-largest — declined for the first time in two quarters, as consumer spending took a hit because of resurgent COVID infections over summer. Its economy contracted at an annualized rate of 3.0% in July-September from the previous quarter, government data showed Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida outlined a plan last week to increase hospital beds for a possible resurgence of COVID-19 infections this winter.

Japan's COVID-19 surge over the summer, and its inability to cope with it, was among factors forcing former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down.

China is battling the spread of its biggest COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the delta variant, with travelers from the northeastern city Dalian, where infections have grown faster than anywhere else in the country, subject to tough quarantine rules in nearby areas.

Chinese authorities said they registered 32 new domestically transmitted infections — most of them in Dalian — on November 14, with the total tally of cases crossing 1,200 since October 17.

Americas

Brazil reported its lowest COVID-19 mortality rate in more than a year on Sunday, with 61 deaths, according to data from the Ministry of Health. It reported 4,129 new cases of COVID, bringing the total to 21,957,967 cases.

rm/rt (Reuters, AP)