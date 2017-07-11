Coronavirus digest: Israel approves Moderna vaccine

Israel has authorized the Moderna vaccine for use against COVID-19,the US biotech company announced.

It is the third country in the world to approve the vaccine, after the US and Canada.

The Israeli Health Ministry secured 6 million doses of the vaccine, Moderna said. First deliveries to Israel "are expected to begin shortly" the company added.

According to the research website Our World in Data, Israel, with a population of 9 million people, is the world leader in the number of vaccinated people per 100 residents, followed by Bahrain and Britain.

Some 1,370,000 Israelis have already received their first dose of the vaccine since the vaccination drive began on December 27, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said early Tuesday.

By comparison, Germany administered almost 265,000 doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine in the first week of inoculations ending Monday, according to Germany's national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute.

Europe

Britain will shortly publish plans for new border restrictions, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

There has been adramatic rise in cases after a mutated variant, which scientists believe is highly contagious, was discovered in the country.

Italian lawmakers have agreed to extend lockdown measures that were set to expire this Thursday.

The lockdown – which has seen businesses shuttered and trips outside severely limited – will continue over the weekend. After this, Italy will return to a three-tier system allowing for different restrictions in different regions.

France has seen about a dozen cases of the more contagious UK-discovered variant of the coronavirus, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday.

Veran also told RTL radio that the high level of coronavirus infections in France made easing current COVID-19 related restrictions unlikely.

Asia

Thailand is extending tight restrictions on movement around the country to goods, cargo and necessary travel between virus-hit province. Checkpoints are planned to enforce restrictions.

Thailand has been struggling with a sudden virus surge after months of very few cases.

The world's fourth-most populous country, Indonesia, will begin mass vaccinations on January 13, the country's health minister said on Tuesday.

Indonesia is currently battling the worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia.

Americas

Mexico has granted emergency approval to the AstraZeneca-Oxford coronavirus vaccine, a Health Ministry official said.

The country became the first in Latin America to start vaccinations against COVID-19, using the German-US produced BioNTech-Pfizer jab.

Mexico became the first country in Latin America to launch a vaccination drive

kmm/shs (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)