Coronavirus digest: Ireland goes back into lockdown

Ireland on Monday imposed some of Europe's toughest coronavirus restrictions as it went back into lockdown.

Prime Minister Micheal Martin laid out the new level-5 measures after Ireland's National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) recorded 1,031 new cases of infections on Monday.

Under the new measures non-essential retail businesses will be shut while bars and restaurants will be restricted to a takeaway service.

The new measures will come into effect for six months on Wednesday, making Ireland the first EU nation to re-enter the coronavirus lockdown.

"Everyone in the country is being asked to stay at home," Martin said in a televised speech.

The government announced "there will be a penalty" for violating the five kilometre restriction.

Schools will also be allowed to function "because we cannot and will not allow our children and young people's futures to be another victim of this disease," Martin said.

Europe

Germany's Berchtesgaden district in Bavaria will undergo a de facto lockdown due to the rising COVID-19 infections there.

The district has registered 252 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last one week, surpassing the national average of 45.4.

Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder said that a package of measures "that corresponds to a lockdown'' will be designed for Berchtesgaden with the consultation of local officials.

Germany reported an 6,868 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday morning, with 47 people dying.

Americas

The US and Canada have extended a ban on non-essential travel along the world's longest international border until November 21.

Almost all types of crossings, except those for trading goods, have been closed since March 21.

Canada reached a milestone on Monday as the number of recorded cases surpassed 200,000.

The figures have seen a spike since September with the return to work and school following the summer break.

Argentina became the five country to record one million coronavirus cases, with 12,982 new cases reported by the health ministry on Monday. It's only the second South American country to cross the one million mark — Brazil did so in July.

dvv,ab/aw (dpa, AP, AFP, Reuters)