Coronavirus digest: Iran begins vaccination campaign

Iran launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign on Tuesday as the country seeks to curb the deadliest outbreak of the virus in the Middle East.

President Hassan Rouhani kicked off the campaign by paying tribute to the health workers who lost their lives due to COVID-19 during a ceremony at a Tehran hospital.

"We begin our national vaccination against the COVID-19 ... [in] memory of the martyrdom of health workers," he said in footage broadcast by state television.

Iran, with a population of over 80 million, is using doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to start its vaccination drive. The "top priority groups" for getting the jab are doctors and nurses working in intensive care units, Iran's state-run news agency IRNA reported.

Iranian authorities hope to eventually use its own locally developed vaccines. Clinical trials for one candidate began in December, while unveiled a second vaccine project on Monday. The country banned COVID vaccines from the United States and the United Kingdom earlier this year.

Over 1.4 million people have been infected by COVID-19 in Iran, while over 58,500 have died.

Read on for all the latest coronavirus news from around the world.

Europe

German exports contracted by 9.3% in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic has slammed global trade. Data released on Tuesday by the Federal Statistical Office data showed a sharp decline in global demand for German products as 2020 came to an end. Europe's biggest economy recorded a trade balance of €16.1 billion euros ($19.5 billion) in December 2020.

The number of new daily coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 3,379 according to the latest data released by the Robert Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. The figure was down slightly compared to the previous day, with Germany still under strict lockdown restrictions.

France has so far inoculated 1.92 million people with the coronavirus vaccine. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive units reached 3,363 on Monday, the highest in more than two months.

Asia

In Myanmar, testing for coronavirus has collapsed as doctors and health workers lead a civil disobedience movement against the recent military coup. On Monday only 1,987 tests were conducted compared to 17,000 a day in the week before the coup.

Myanmar is one of the worst affected countries by the pandemic in Southeast Asia. Over 141,000 people have been infected, while over 3,100 have died from the virus.

The number of newborns in China in 2020 has fallen by 15% compared to 2019. The disruption of the economy by the coronavirus pandemic is believed to have weighed heavily on decisions to have a family or not. China reported just over 10 million births last year compared to 11.79 million in 2019.

bj/rs (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)