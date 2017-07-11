Coronavirus digest: India's death toll crosses 300,000

Health authorities on Monday said India's total death toll has reached 303,720 — after adding 50,000 deaths in just under two weeks.

The South Asian nation is the third, after US and Brazil, to hit the grim landmark of 300,000 deaths.

Experts believe the actual death toll to be almost two to three times higher, as the virus continues to spread in rural areas where record keeping is difficult and health facilities are not well equipped.

The latest wave of infections has led to a dire healthcare crisis, with critical shortages of oxygen and medicine. The surge has spread from India's densely populated cities to rural areas.

Asia

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan opened mass vaccination centers on Monday in an effort to speed up the inoculation process.

Two centers in Tokyo and Osaka respectively, run by the military, are set to administer thousands of shots daily. The elderly population will be prioritized during the process.

Some 125 million people, just 2% of Japan's population, have been vaccinated so far. Criticism has been mounting due to a slow rollout process.

Public opinion is largely against holding the Olympics this year, which were already pushed back in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Europe

The Federation of German Industries (BDI) has called for an end to compulsory testing in companies as well as requirements to work from home, the Funke media group reported.

"Vaccination progress in society and companies must be connected with a parallel return to normal business operations," the BDI said in a new report.

A step-by-step plan has been specified, in order to reduce and gradually remove the restrictions placed to control the coronavirus pandemic. The report also rejected the possibility of easing of vaccine patents.

France is considering imposing tighter restrictions on visitors from the UK, as travel for summer is set to reopen for this year. The spread of the virus variant first found in India has caused concern among health officials.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian suggested that Britain could be put in a health category of its own.

France is already imposing restrictions on visitors from India and 15 other countries, while preparing to relax requirements for travelers from the EU and several other countries.



tg/rs (AFP, AP, Reuters)