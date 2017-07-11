Coronavirus digest: India sets new world record for daily infections

India on Sunday registered a record new 78,761 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike globally since the pandemic began.

The surge raised the country's tally to over 3.5 million and came as the government announced that the New Delhi's subway can reopen on September 7.

One of the reasons for the spike is testing: India now conducts nearly 1 million tests every day, compared with just 200,000 two months ago.

Brazil on Saturday became the second country in the world, after the US, to register more than 120,000 deaths from coronavirus. Health experts are concerned about the slow and steady pace at which the South American country's pandemic is progressing.

Over 3.8 million infections have been registered in the country of 212 million, with 120,262 deaths.

President Jair Bolsanoro has downplayed the threat of the coronavirus, despite being diagnosed himself in July, and has attacked mayors and governors who imposed strict lockdowns.

Read more: Opinion: Bolsonaro lets 100,000 die of COVID-19 in Brazil

Here's what else you need to know about the pandemic from around the world:

Americas

An outbreak in a prison in the US state of Hawaii has gotten worse, health officials confirmed. Four new cases have been reported at the Oahu Community Correction Center, bringing the total number of infections to over 200.

The Hawaii Supreme Court is grappling with how to deal with the outbreak, releasing some infecting prisoners into open spaces within the facilities.

The Native American Navajo nation reported 14 new confirmed cases and one more death, bringing the total number of dead to 500. Navajo officials have lifted stay-at-home orders but have repeated requests to residents to only go out for essentials and emergencies.

Asia

India will resume its metro rail services on September 7 and ease most restrictions on travel, officials confirmed.

The announcement came as more than 75,000 new cases of the virus were reported for the third day in a row. India has over 3.46 million confirmed cases and over 62,000 people have died.

Europe

Berlin, Zurich and London are among the European cities that saw widespread protests against coronavirus curbs on Saturday.The Berlin protest had over 18,000 participants but was shut down by police after physical distancing rules were not observed.

Read more: Thousands turn out in Berlin to protest coronavirus measures

Carnival festivities should not go ahead "as normal" this winter, the premier of Germany's most-populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia said. Carnival traditions often involve large parades and parties, kicking off in November and culminating in a long weekend in February each year.

"In this year of coronavirus we all need to give up certain things we hold dear," Armin Laschet told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag. He said he was in discussion with carnival societies about alternatives.

