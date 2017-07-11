Coronavirus digest: India reports over 200,000 new cases

India reported more than 200,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections in the country above 14 million. The new figures come as the nation battles a new surge in cases, which has seen record infection counts.

In the capital, New Delhi, more than a dozen hotels and wedding banquet halls were ordered to be converted into COVID-19 centers attached to hospitals.

Meanwhile in Mumbai, residents dealt with a new set of lockdown measures to curb the spread of the virus. The action, imposed by the worst-hit Maharashtra state on Wednesday, shut most businesses and public places, and limits the movement of people for 15 days.

In addition to the 200,739 new cases of infection, the Health Ministry also reported 1,038 fatalities from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of fatalities to 173,123. India's total cases are second behind the United States and its deaths are fourth behind the US, Brazil and Mexico.

Here's a roundup of some other noteworthy COVID-related stories around the world.

Asia

According to reports emerging from Japan early on Thursday, an official from the governing party has said that cancelling the delayed Olympic Games — now less than 100 days from the start as it stands — could be an option.

Kyodo news agency reported the news, quoting a television interview with the secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party, Toshihiro Nikai. If rising COVID caseloads meant that "it is said to be impossible, we would have to give up," Kyodo quoted him as saying.

Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh started its first full lockdown on Thursday, as it faces its worst outbreak yet. The government order, which also applies to the neighboring district of Takhmao, was delivered at midnight and came after rumors of an impending lockdown sparked a run on local markets and stores. The restrictions will apply for two weeks.

Americas

In hard-hit Brazil, which hosted the 2016 Summer Games, the Christ the Redeemer statue was illuminated in the country's vivid Olympic yellow-and-green colors, marking 100 days until the Olympics.

Other words in Portuguese such as "discipline," "respect," "focus," and "courage" were also projected onto the statue overlooking Rio de Janeiro.

The display was supposed to be a reminder of how sport can inspire in the fight against COVID

In a more normal year, the Olympic torch would be on its way from Rio to Tokyo ahead of the Games. But this year, owing to the pandemic, the torch ceremony is taking place in Japan only.

Argentina implemented tougher pandemic restrictions in and around the capital Buenos Aires to try to curb a spike in cases. The measures including shutting schools and implementing an overnight curfew to limit social activity.

The New York Philharmonic gave its first public performance in 13 months on Wednesday night. "On behalf of all us on stage, welcome back,'' the conductor told

the crowd. "We have been dreaming of this moment for a long time.''

There was a reduced force of 23 strings, and no brass or woodwinds for a program that lasted one hour. The last time the Philharmonic had gathered before an audience was on March 10 last year.

Europe

The Robert Koch Institute in Germany reported 29,426 new cases on Thursday and COVID-related 293 deaths. The national seven-day incidence rate rose, to 160.1 new cases per 100,000 people. The figures were a marked increase on the previous Thursday, but the RKI noted that testing volumes had dipped fairly sharply over the Easter period.

Global

As Muslims celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday that the pandemic could worsen in the Middle East and North Africa during the month of daytime fasting and evening feasting. Traditionally, people gather for iftar, the breaking of the fast, each evening after abstaining from food and drink during daylight hours.

Ahmed al-Mandhari, the Cairo-based chief of the WHO said a rise in infections and deaths had alreaday been noted int he region in the previous week.

"We are especially worried that the current situation may worsen during Ramadan if people don't follow and adhere to the proven social measures that work," he told an online news conference.

The head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) chaired a meeting on Wednesday seeking to increase production of COVID-19 vaccines and to distribute them more fairly worldwide.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who took up the job in March, called a closed-door virtual meeting of producers, governments and others, focused in particular on inequitable access to the vaccines. To date, low-income countries have administered well under 1% of the roughly 700 million global doses.

Okonjo-Iweala said in her closing remarks that cross-border supply chain issues, export curbs and personnel shortages had reinforced her view that the WTO should play a central role in pandemic response.

msh/rt (AFP, dpa, Reuters)