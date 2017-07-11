Coronavirus digest: India records highest daily death toll

India reported 6,148 new deaths from coronavirus on Thursday. It represents the highest single-day death toll from the virus in the world.

The sharp spike in numbers has been attributed to the eastern state of Bihar correcting its figures.

Authorities revised the state’s earlier total from about 5,400 to more than 9,400 coronavirus-related deaths to account for patients who succumbed to the virus at home or in private hospitals.

The increase in numbers surpassed the 5,444 virus-linked deaths recorded in the United States on February 12.

With a caseload of more than 29.2 million infections and nearly 360,000 fatalities, India remains the world’s second-worst affected country after the United States. However, experts maintain that the figures are massively undercounted.

Here's a roundup of other major COVID-related developments.

Americas

US President Joe Biden plans to purchase and donate 500 million doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine to more than 90 countries to help the world combat the pandemic.

The US also called on other democracies to take similar actions to put an end to the devastation caused by COVID-19.

"The goal of today's donation is to save lives and end the pandemic and will provide the foundation for additional actions to be announced in the coming days," the White House said.

Asia

South Korea is looking at plans to inoculate workers in the country’s key businesses, including chip and electronics companies, to help reduce disruptions in production.

The Labor Ministry has reached out to companies like Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and LG Electronics to seek information about their COVID-19 vaccination requirements amid global efforts to boost the supply of computer chips.

Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates' second-most populous emirate, is set to prohibit unvaccinated residents from visiting shopping centers, restaurants, cafes and other public places. Those who have recently tested negative will not be stopped.

Under the new rules, applicable from June 15, visitors will have to prove their vaccination status or provide test result via the country’s COVID-19 app. The restrictions will also extend to gyms, hotels and related facilities, beaches, swimming pools, entertainment centers, cinemas and museums.

Watch video 03:38 Has Thailand's mass vaccination drive come too late?

Europe

Denmark is set to lift mask requirements in most public places as the country further eases coronavirus lockdown rules.

Nearly 25,000 football fans will be allowed to attend European Championship matches in Copenhagen, the Danish government announced after striking a broader deal to ease existing restrictions.

Germany has reported 3,187 new infections, taking the country’s confirmed caseload to 3,709,129, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. With 94 daily deaths reported, the death toll has risen to 89,585.

see/rt (Reuters, AP, AFP)