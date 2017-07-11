Coronavirus digest: India infections at three-month high

India reported its highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases in three months on Friday.

The majority of the 39,726 new recorded infections came from the western state of Maharashtra, which accounted for 65% of the cases.

The spike in the state, home to India's commercial capital Mumbai, was the single highest daily number of cases in the state.

The number of coronavirus deaths increased by 154, bringing the overall death toll to 159,370.

India has the world's third-largest tally of overall infections at 11.52 million recorded cases, behind only the US and Brazil.

Since the launch of the country's vaccination drive in mid-January, India has administered over 39 million doses — the majority of which are the AstraZeneca vaccine which is also manufactured locally by the Serum Institute of India.

Europe

Germany's Robert Koch Institute for disease prevention reported 17,482 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a similar figure to the day before. The country has been hit by a third wave of infections, driven primarily by the virulent strain first recognized in the UK.

The country is also set to start vaccinating people with the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday after the European Medicines Agency concluded that there was no link between the vaccine and unusual blood clots found in some recipients.

The French government imposed a monthlong lockdown in Paris and parts of the north that are being ravaged by new, more contagious COVID-19 variants, while vaccinations are faltering.

President Emmanuel Macron had been insistent since mid-January to keep the economy open but has been forced to shift course.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that the country's health system was coping with the record wave, but restrictions would have to stay in place.

The first stage of reopening will start once 2.5 million people, out of a total population of 10 million, have been vaccinated, he said. Currently, 1.5 million have been given a jab.

Asia

The Philippines approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on Friday, the vaccine's developer announced. The Pacific archipelago has been fighting a recent spike in cases.

Indonesia approved resuming use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after reviewing data concerning blood clots among recipients, the country's food and drug agency said on Friday.

Americas

Cuba's drug regulator approved the country's second locally-developed coronavirus vaccine for late-stage clinical trials on Thursday. The Caribbean island has not yet started vaccinating its population with imported doses and is waiting instead on its own vaccine candidates.

Canada's health department concluded on Thursday that the AstraZeneca vaccine was not connected to the cases of unusual blood clots in some vaccine recipients, following in the footsteps of the European Medicines Agency.

Australasia

Authorities in Papua New Guinea announced new restrictions to come into effect from next week after a spike of recorded cases in the Pacific nation.

The new rules will close schools, ban mass gatherings and tighten internal border controls. Total recorded cases stood at just 2,500, but experts believe the true number to be much higher and are concerned by hundreds of daily new cases in recent weeks.

ab/rt (AFP, Reuters)