Coronavirus digest: India confirms over 5 million cases

India on Wednesday reported 90,123 more cases of coronavirus, bringing total infections in the country to over 5 million, or 0.35% of India's 1.4 billion inhabitants. A total of 82,066 people in India have died from the virus.

India trails only the United States in total cases of coronavirus, where 6.6 million infections have been confirmed. It is expected that the South Asia country will surpass that number in the coming weeks.

Experts fear the death toll in India will also spike, as the country relaxes lockdown restrictions in all but high-risk areas. Most fatalities have been concentrated in large metropolitan areas, though smaller urban centers like Nagpur and Jalgaon have also reported a concerning number of deaths.

Europe

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany disease control agency, expects there will be several vaccines against the coronavirus available in the country. This is "probable" considering the large number of vaccine candidates, said Sabine Wicker, vice-chairwoman of RKI's vaccination commission. Certain vaccines may be more suitable for particular groups, for example, older individuals, she told the newspapers of the Funke Media Group.

The vaccination commission is tasked with setting priorities for who would receive a vaccination in the expected scenario that only limited quantities will be available initially. Vulnerable groups that could be prioritized include medical staff, people with chronic illnesses, and the elderly, Wicker said. German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Tuesday said he was confident a coronavirus vaccine will be available sometime next year.

The UK is struggling to provide adequate testing for COVID-19, according to Justice Minister Robert Buckland. "Laboratory capacity has been an issue, we are working our way through that," he said, speaking with Sky News. "We're increasing the number of test centers. We've got 400 test centers, getting it up to 500, but clearly there are still real challenges."

Asia and Oceania

The Australian state of Victoria said new cases there had fallen to a manageable level, clearing the way for an extended hard lockdown in former coronavirus hotspot Melbourne to be eased by the end of the month. Health authorities said the 14-day rolling average in Melbourne fell below 50, the benchmark the state set to start relaxing restrictions.

Once lifted, warehouses, construction and manufacturing sites, and childcare facilities will be allowed to reopen, permitting over 100,000 people to return to work. Melbourne inhabitants will still be limited to movements within a 5-kilometer (3-mile) radius of their homes, for no more than two hours a day for purposes of exercise. A curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The two-week case average must be below 50 on September 28 for the lockdown to be lifted.

