Coronavirus digest: Hong Kong to vaccinate children over 5

Hong Kong will soon start offering COVID-19 vaccines for children over the age of 5, the city's chief executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday.

Children older than 5 will be able to get the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine, Lam said. Authorities have cleared the other vaccine available in Hong Kong, made by Germany's BioNTech, for children aged 12 and older.

In the midst of surging numbers of cases, Hong Kong is looking for ways to administer doses to those who are not yet vaccinated.

The Chinese-ruled city has seen some local transmission of the omicron variant, after three months of no local coronavirus cases at the end of last year.

Lam, who was speaking at a weekly news conference, also said kindergartens and primary schools must stop face-to-face classes until after the Lunar New Year, which occurs at the start of February.

Watch video 01:54 COVID-19: Hong Kong uses real estate to boost vaccination rate

Here are the latest major developments on coronavirus from around the world:

Americas

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has announced he has contracted the coronavirus again after experiencing mild symptoms.

"I inform you that I am infected with COVID-19 and although the symptoms are mild, I will remain in isolation and will only do office work and communicate virtually until I get through it," he tweeted.

Just a few hours earlier, the 68-year-old had appeared at his daily news conference speaking with a hoarse voice.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured provincial and territorial premiers that the federal government has secured enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for all eligible Canadians to receive a booster, as well as a fourth dose if that becomes necessary.

He also announced the government's plans to deliver 140 million rapid COVID-19 tests to provinces and territories in January.

Europe

According to a leaked email, more than 40 people attended a Downing Street garden party amid restrictions in the United Kingdom on gatherings in May 2020. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is already under pressure for a number of other events held amid lockdowns.

Watch video 02:03 Novak Djokovic released from Australian detention

Asia

China has locked down a third city, raising the total number of residents confined to their homes in the country to about 20 million people.

The lockdown of Anyang city, home to 5.5 million, was being done to facilitate mass testing, authorities said, without indicating if the lockdown would end after testing is completed.

The other two cities under lockdown are Xi'an, with a population of 13 million, and Yuzhou with 1.1 million people.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will go ahead as planned without adjusting its COVID-19 prevention measures, unless there are many cases inside the "closed-loop," said Huang Chun, an official with the organizing committee.

The omicron coronavirus variant has been spreading in China less than a month before the Games are due to kick off on February 4.

"Whatever difficulties and challenges we may encounter, our determination to host successful Games as planned remains firm and unwavering," organizing committee spokesman Zhao Weidong told reporters.

Strict entry conditions will remain in place in Japan. These restrictions will stay until the end of February, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday. However, some exceptions for humanitarian issues may be considered.

Japan implemented some of the strictest border controls in the world as the omicron variant emerged late last year. The country banned all new entries by non-Japanese, including students and foreign family members of Japanese or permanent residents, unless exceptional circumstances were present.

adi, jsi/rt (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)