Coronavirus digest: Health data of 400,000 people leaked online

The personal data of about 400,000 people in Slovakia who were tested for the coronavirus was leaked online after a cybersecurity breach in the state public health system. Slovakia's national health information center said the breach has been repaired.

The data leaked included names, dates of birth, addresses, test results, information on disease progression and other lab data.

"We did not have the intention at all to look for data, it was a complete coincidence that we stumbled upon it during a simple Google search on the internet," IT specialist Pavol Luptak told news site Pravda.sk.

Europe

Germany reported 2,297 new cases, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the country's disease prevention and tracking authority. That's the highest number of new infections in the country since early April, when there were about 6,000 new daily cases.

Approved drug: The European Medicines Agency is recommending an inexpensive steroid, dexamethsasone, be licensed for the treatment of people with severe coronavirus who need oxygen support. The EMA says it is endorsing the drug's use in adults and adolescents age 12 or older who need either supplemental oxygen or a ventilator to help them breathe.

North America

US: The United States Department of Agriculture is set to give farmers an additional $14 billion (€11.8 billion) to compensate them for difficulties selling their products due to the pandemic.

Canada: The country is extending an agreement to keep its border with the US closed for non-essential travel until Oct. 21. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and have been extended every month since.

Erin O'Toole, the opposition leader of Canada, tested positive for the coronavirus. The news follows the positive diagnosis of another federal party leader, Yves-Francois Blanchet. Both O'Toole and Blanchet had come into contact with people who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Quebec government also announced that it would send police to over 1,000 bars and restaurants over the weekend to ensure compliance with COVID-19 measures. The province is also enforcing a prohibition on the sale of alcohol after midnight.

Asia-Pacific

Australia: Victoria, the state at the center of Australia's virus outbreak, reported its lowest daily increase in new infections in three months, with just 21 new cases over 24 hours. Victoria has had 90% of the country's virus-related deaths, Australia has reported nearly 26,900 infections and a deah toll of 844.

Indonesia: Health authorities reported Indonesia's biggest single-day rise in COVID-19 infections Saturday, with 4,169 new cases over 24 hours. The death toll also rose by 112, taking the total to 9,449, which is the highest in Southeast Asia.

