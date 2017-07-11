Coronavirus digest: Global infections up for first time in 7 weeks — WHO

The number of new COVID-19 infections globally rose last week for the first time in seven weeks, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

"We need to have a stern warning for all of us: that this virus will rebound if we let it," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO technical lead for COVID-19, said during a briefing.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the surge in infections was "disappointing but not surprising."

He called on nations worldwide not to ease coronavirus measures, stressing that it was too early for countries to rely only on vaccination campaigns and abandon other measures.

"If countries rely solely on vaccines, they are making a mistake. Basic public health measures remain the foundation of the response," he said.

Europe

Sixty-two percent of Russians did not want to get the Sputnik V vaccine — Russia's domestically produced vaccine, according to a poll conducted by the independent Moscow-based Levada Center.

The highest level of reluctance was identified among 18 to 24-year-olds. Most respondents said side effects such as fever and fatigue are the main reason for not wanting to get inoculated.

The poll also found that 64% of Russians thought COVID-19 was created as a biological weapon.

The center sampled 1,601 people in 50 regions.

More than 20 million people in the UK have been given at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the country's Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on Sunday evening.

Government figures revealed that 20,089,551 people from a population of some 66 million had been administered a jab. The UK has been ahead of other countries in Europe in vaccinating its population by extending the waiting time between the two doses up to three months so that more people can be partially vaccinated quicker.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the milestone a "huge national achievement" and thanked NHS staff for their "tireless work."

The British government is aiming to give the entire adult population at least one dose of vaccine by the end of July. The island country has the highest death toll in Europe and has been ravaged by the more virulent variant first detected there, but infections and hospitalizations have fallen dramatically in recent weeks.

The Telegraph newspaper reported on Sunday that people aged over 40 would start to be vaccinated in March.

The number of coronavirus cases in Germany went up by 4,732 to 2,447,068, according to figures released early on Monday by the country's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases. COVID-linked fatalities went up by 60, to 70,105 in total.

Finland's government on Monday declared a state of emergency, which enhances its powers to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The government also announced it would move ahead with the temporary closure of cafes, bars and restaurants in areas where the epidemic is considered to be in either an acceleration or community transmission phase.

The European Commission also announced plans for a digital vaccination certificate that could help unlock the continent's travel industry. The EU executive said they would announce more details within the coming weeks with a view to having the scheme up and running by June.

France's rugby coach Fabien Galthie did not stay inside the team's bubble before a COVID-19 outbreak in the French squad that has led to the postponement of a Six Nations game, according to the French rugby federation president.

Speaking to French television station France 3 on Sunday, Bernard Laporte said that Galthie left the team bubble to watch his son play a rugby match after France thrashed Italy last month in its opening Six Nations match.

Laporte stopped short of criticizing Galthie, though. "I don't see where the problem could be. But then again, I'm not a doctor," Laporte said, insisting that he continues to have confidence in his coach.

Asia

China has said it plans to vaccinate 40% of its population by June.

Zhong Nanshan, the head of a group of experts tied to the National Health Commission, said China has delivered 52.52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Febuary 28.

The country has vaccinated 3.56% of its population of 1.4 billion so far, according to Zhong.

The target is the first China has announced publicly since it began its mass inoculation campaign for key groups in mid-December.

Iran passed the grim milestone of 60,000 known coronavirus-related deaths, according to a Health Ministry report released on Sunday.

The number of infections in the country since the pandemic reached over 1.63 million. Iran has been one of the worst hit by the global pandemic.

India expanded its vaccination drive beyond frontline and health care workers on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the first to receive a vaccine in the most recent cohort.

People older than 60 as well as those over 45 who have underlying conditions such as heart disease and diabetes are now also eligible for a vaccine.

So far the government has managed to administer at least one dose to 6.6 million of the 10 million health care workers and 5.1 million of the 20 frontline workers that it had planned to vaccinate by now. India still hopes to immunize 300 million people by August.

Health experts urged the Pope to call off his trip to Iraq on Friday — the first papal visit ever to the country — fearing that his visit may become a superspreader event.

The Philippines launched its coronavirus vaccination program on Monday. President Rodrigo Duterte, along with other top officials, was among the first to be vaccinated to encourage uptake in one of Southeast Asia's worst hit countries.

Health workers, police and military were also vaccinated in Manila with some of the 600,000 doses donated by China.

Americas

Mexico's coronavirus czar Hugo Lopez-Gatell had to be hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment over the past five days, a health official said on Sunday. The man behind the Mexican coronavirus strategy has been criticized for downplaying the importance of wearing masks and widespread testing.

The country reported 458 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, bringing the total to 185,715.

Australasia

The mayor of New Zealand's biggest city Auckland called for the residents to be given priority in the country's vaccination strategy after the city of 2 million was put into a weeklong lockdown.

Mayor Phil Goff defended his plea by saying that each day under lockdown costs the city an estimated 200 jobs and more than NZ$30 million (€17.9 million, $21.7 million).

