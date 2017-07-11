Coronavirus digest: Global deaths surpass 800,000

Europe

Germany's number of coronavirus infections increased by 2,034 in a single day to 232,082, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday The number of new daily infections is the highest since the end of April. RKI put the rise down to the number of returning holidaymakers from abroad. Germany's death toll rose by 7 to 9,267.

Russia registered 4,921 new coronavirus infections, driving its national tally to 951,897. Health authorities said 121 people had died of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,310.

Ukraine reported a record daily high of 2,328 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the country's council of security and defense said. The tally surpassed the previous single-day record of 2,134. Ukraine has a total of 102,971 COVID-19 cases with 2,244 deaths.

Asia

India has registered another 24-hour jump in cases with 69,878 new infections, bringing the total close to 2,975,701, the Health Ministry said. COVID-19 deaths increased by 945 to 55,794. Worldwide, India has been reporting the biggest daily rise in cases for 18 consecutive days.

Cases are slowing down in New Delhi and Mumbai, but spreading across India's southern states. Health officials have warned India's festival season could trigger new outbreaks of the virus.

Authorities are under pressure to impose restrictions on large gatherings as festival season is underway, including the 11-day festival of the Hindu god Ganesh. The religious festival is usually celebrated with big public gatherings.

South Korea is closing nightclubs, bars and churches as well as banning large gatherings and attendance at sports events. The new measures were announced by Health Minister Park Neung-hoo on Saturday, following the ninth consecutive day of triple-digit case increase.

World

Globally, the number of coronavirus deaths has surpassed 800,000 with almost 23 million confirmed cases. Officials believe the true numbers are far higher because of a lack of testing and reporting.

Children over 11 should wear face masks wherever adults wear them, the WHO has said in a report. The UN health agency recommended children over 11 wear masks in crowded settings.

The WHO and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) did not generally recommend children between ages 6 and 11 wear masks, but said they should be considered in increased risk areas such as schools.

The document also warns that there are situations when masks "can significantly interfere with the learning process and have a negative impact on critical school activities," and that younger children should not be made to wear masks, mainly because they cannot put them on and off correctly by themselves. Children up to 5 years old would need to be under constant supervision if they did wear masks, according to the document.

Argentina has joined Peru, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates in approving Phase 3 clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine developed by China National Biotec Group (CNBG), the company announced. To carry out the trial, CNBG requires research participants from other countries. The testing usually involves several thousand participants so scientists can gather data on the effectiveness of potential vaccines for final regulatory approvals.

mvb/mm(Reuters, AP, dpa)