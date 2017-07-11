Coronavirus digest: Global death toll nears 1 million

The global death toll from COVID-19 looked set to hit 1 million Monday, with a total of 954,843 fatalities due to the virus. Meanwhile, more than 30.78 million infections have been reported worldwide.

Infections have been reported in more than 201 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Here's an overview of the most important developments around the world.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Keep your distance, please! These are the coronavirus rules as we know them: Keep a distance of 1.5 to 2 meters (5 to 6 feet) from others, observe good hygiene and wear a mask. But this does not do justice to the complex reality of how aerosols spread, researchers from Oxford and London (UK) and Cambridge MA (US) have now written in an analysis published in the British Medical Journal.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? This much? Or more? British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tried to show schoolchildren how it should be done. But what does his gesture mean exactly? Do his fingertips have to be 1.5 meters away from the fingertips of another person? That would be a reasonable interpretation of the regulations. But two arm lengths alone measure 1.5 meters, so distances of 4.5 meters or more could easily result.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Are sheep lengths better? The Icelandic Association of Sheep Breeders has established its own rules: Two sheep lengths are appropriate to avoid infection. One may wonder if face masks are also supposed to be knitted from real sheep's wool. This young shepherd in Senegal may be trying to find out how long a sheep is by pulling its hind leg. The Icelanders already know — exactly 1 meter.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Natural spacers Of course, this could also work. The standard length of a dog leash corresponds pretty exactly to the current coronavirus rules. Could it be a coincidence that a six-foot leash is usually prescribed for places where leashes are compulsory?

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Where does the 2-meter rule come from? The authors led by Lydia Bourouiba, an expert in fluid dynamics and disease transmission at MIT, writes that the rule is outdated. Two meters was the distance recommended by the German physician C. Flügge in 1897. Visible droplets that he had caught within this distance were still contagious. A 1948 study showed that 90% of streptococci coughed out in droplets flew no further than 1.7 meters.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Two meters are not enough The 1948 study was published in the American Medical Journal. It also showed that 10% of streptococci flew much further: up to 2.9 meters. If that were the case, perhaps the people on this lawn on the banks of the Rhine in Dusseldorf would be safe — if every other circle remained free. But wait a minute — we are not dealing with streptococci (bacteria) here, but with viruses.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Viruses spread via aerosols Viruses are much smaller than bacteria, so they can float around for hours and spread better in the air. This is why the researchers recommend that the distance between people should not be the only safety criterion but that other factors should be considered, too: How well a room is ventilated, whether people are wearing masks, and whether they are silent, speaking softly or singing and shouting.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? Do not sing or cough Numerous studies have also shown that coughing can propel veritable parcels of viruses up to 8 meters through the air. Speaking or singing loudly also spread a lot of aerosols and droplets about the room. If, however, people only speak quietly, as in a library, and sit in the fresh air, safe distances can be smaller again.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? How long should I stay in the room? The duration of a stay in a contaminated room and how many people are in that room are also decisive factors when assessing the risk of infection. The researchers have used those factors to develop a traffic light model. The clear result: In rooms with a high occupancy, you should generally stay only for a short time, make sure they are well aired, wear a mask and speak quietly.

Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough? No mask needed here Here, however, the traffic light of the UK-US research team would show green. Outside, people can be safe for long periods of time even without a mask, provided there are few people around, everything is well ventilated and no one talks much. But even so, will the distance between deck chairs being measured here be enough? Author: Fabian Schmidt



Europe

Munich's coronavirus committee is meeting on Monday to discuss new measures to combat the rising number of cases in the city, after the infection rate exceeded 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past week.

Several European countries could be facing second lockdowns, as the number of new cases rises across the continent. New lockdowns are coming into effect in Madrid and Vienna.

On Friday, Madrid's regional government ordered a lockdown from Monday in some of the poorer areas of the city and its outskirts, that are home to about 850,000 people.

British health minister Matt Hancock warned that the country could impose another lockdown if people don't heed measures put in place to stop the spread of the virus. New cases have risen sharply in recent weeks, with 3,899 reported on Sunday alone.

Americas

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported a death toll of nearly 199,000. The US also reported 42,561 new cases, bringing the total in the world's most infected country to 6,748,935.

Asia-Pacific

India's most popular tourist site, the Taj Mahal, reopened to visitors, even as the country of 1.3 billion people looks ready to overtake the US as the global leaderin virus infections. India has eased several restrictions in recent months, including on many train routes, domestic flights, markets and restaurants.

Schools in the South Korean capital Seoul and nearby areas resumed in-person classes for the first time in almost a month, after the number of daily caes dropped to the lowest levels since mid-August.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lifted all virus-related restrictions across the country, except in the second-wave hotspot Auckland.

