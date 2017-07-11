Coronavirus digest: Global cases surge past 250 million

More than 250 million worldwide have been infected with the coronavirus, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The milestone comes as countries in eastern Europe are seeing record outbreaks, while many countries ease trade and travel restrictions.

So far, more than 5 million people have died due to COVID-19.

Europe is the most affected region in the world, registering more than 76 million COVID-19 infections.

This is followed by Asia, with over 56 million cases, followed by the US and Canada with more than 48 million cases, and lastly, Latin America and the Caribbean with more than 46 million cases.

Over the past seven days, nearly 449,000 new daily infections have been registered on average.

Here's the latest coronavirus-related news from across the world:

Europe

Germany, for the second day in a row, reported record coronavirus incidence rates on Tuesday.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported the incidence rate — the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous seven days — at 213.7.

This is higher than Monday's figure of 201.1, which was the first time the rate passed 200 since the pandemic began.

Germany reported 21,832 new cases and 169 new deaths, according to data from RKI.

Watch video 02:13 German seven-day coronavirus rate hits record high

Denmark will re-introduce a health pass amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said.

The prime minister acknowledged that the return of the pass would make life difficult for those who have not been vaccinated but added: "That's how I think it should be."

Russia reported a record daily COVID-19 death toll of 1,211, on Tuesday, a day after a nationwide workplace shutdown aimed at curbing a surge in cases was lifted across most regions.

German Christmas markets — before and during the pandemic Dresden's Striezelmarkt Established in 1434, Dresden's Striezelmarkt is among the world's oldest Christmas fairs. This year, it opens on November 22. It will be its 587th iteration, no less. It's name — Striezelmarkt — derives from the German word Striezel, meaning Christmas cake. Dresden's Striezelmarkt usually draws an average 2.5 million visitors each year, making it the country's fifth most popular.

German Christmas markets — before and during the pandemic Striezelmarkt canceled in 2020 Last year, the people of Dresden had to make do without their beloved festive market. Striezelmarkt, like so many Christmas markets across Germany, was called off to help curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The impressive Christmas tree, manger and cheery decorations looked somewhat out of place in the forlorn city center.

German Christmas markets — before and during the pandemic Frankfurt Christmas markets are an institution Busy stalls and crowds of people at Frankfurt's annual Christmas market — prior to the coronavirus outbreak, that is. Look carefully, and you'll spot the medieval "Römer" building in the background — which has housed Frankfurt's city hall since the 15th century. The city began staging Christmas markets as early as 1393.

German Christmas markets — before and during the pandemic A sad exception The year 2020 marked a sad exception, as this picture from December 13 shows. Frankfurt's fair was called off, leaving city hall square unusually empty for much of the holiday season. The town didn't even illuminate its Christmas tree. Normally, some 2.6 million people flock to the fair — making it Germany's fourth busiest, according to a study by tourism consultancy IFT.

German Christmas markets — before and during the pandemic Munich Christkindlmarkt Munich's annual Christmas market is Germany's third most popular, attracting some 3 million revelers annually. This year, it will open to the public on November 22, like its Dresden and Frankfurt counterparts. Munich Christkindlmarkt is not to be confused with similarly sounding, but far more famous Nuremberg Christkindlmarkt.

German Christmas markets — before and during the pandemic Police patrols instead of festive cheer Nuremberg's Christkindlmarkt, held in Bavaria's second-largest city, is known worldwide — pulling in crowds of some 2 million people each season. However, Nuremberg's fair is considerably smaller than the one in Munich, owing to its compact, medieval city center. Last year, both were canceled. Here, police are patrolling Munich's practically deserted Marienplatz in 2020.

German Christmas markets — before and during the pandemic Stuttgart, Germany's second-largest fair The capital of Baden-Württemberg traditionally hosts a sizable market as well. This year, Stuttgart's Christmas market will open on November 24, and unlike many other fairs, it will remain open until December 30. Stuttgart's Christmas market is Germany's second-most visited fair, drawing an average of 3.5 million people each year.

German Christmas markets — before and during the pandemic Christmas market meets music festival? Last year's market was a shadow its former self, with the few remaining stalls shuttered. To ensure the 2021 Stuttgart Christmas market will be a COVID-free success, authorities have decided visitors will be issued wristbands indicating whether they've been vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19, or tested negative for the virus — a bit like attending a music festival.

German Christmas markets — before and during the pandemic Cologne — Germany's No. 1 festive fair The Cologne Cathedral Christmas market is a veritable visitor magnet, typically attracting some 4 million people each winter. That makes it the country's most popular by far. It also draws the largest share of foreign guests of all of Germany's Christmas markets. And it's beautiful LED decorations are bound to put you in a festive mood.

German Christmas markets — before and during the pandemic A cheerless 2020, and glorious comeback? Last winter, however, the square outside Cologne's landmark cathedral looked rather cheerless without its traditional Christmas market and joyful merrymakers. But this year's fair is bound to make a glorious comeback. And for the first time in a decade, Cologne Cathedral is actually free of scaffolding. What's not to like? Author: Marco Müller



Asia Pacific

Australia's medical regulatory body granted AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail against COVID-19 a provisional determination — the first step in the process for registration in the country.

EVUSHELD is the first protective shot other than vaccines against COVID-19.

Watch video 02:32 New Zealand: 'Zero Covid' increasingly questioned

Thousands of demonstrators marched in New Zealand's capital Wellington toward the parliament to protest COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday.

Authorities responded with major police deployment at the Wellington building known as the Beehive.

Some carried "Trump 2020" flags, while others targeted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with slogans such as "Pro-Choice, Anti Jacinda", with "Media Lies" and "Media Treason" also prominent.

adi/rt (AFP, Reuters, AP)