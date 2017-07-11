Coronavirus digest: Global cases pass 150 million

Worldwide COVID-19 cases have exceeded 150 million with the US, India and Brazil reporting the highest number of infections, according to the latest figures from the Johns Hopkins University.

The US on Sunday reported a total of 32,288,689 cases with 575,193 deaths, India logged 18,376,524 cases with 204,832 deaths, and Brazil reported 14,590,678 infections with 401,186 deaths.

India's jump in coronavirus cases has prompted the army to open up its hospitals due to a nationwide shortage of beds, medicines and oxygen.

In response to climbing COVID numbers, Brazil's Senate has approved a bill to suspend patent protection for vaccines, tests and medications during the pandemic.

It remains unclear if lower house lawmakers will pass the bill, with implications for AstraZeneca and China's Sinovac Biotech, which have organized local production of their COVID-19 vaccines.

Europe

France detected its first cases of the so-called Indian variant of the coronavirus — the B.1.617 variant, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement. The first case was found in a woman on Thursday who travelled to India and is living in southwestern France,

Two other people who travelled to India were also infected with the variant in southeastern France.

Germany's confirmed number of coronavirus cases has increased by 24,329 to 3,381,597, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by 306 to 82,850.

Asia

Thai health authorities have said that while it has passed its coronavirus peak, it would implement new restrictions from May 1. People arriving from abroad must now spend 14 days in quarantine regardless of where they are coming from or whether they have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Japan received its first delivery of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, the local NHK broadcaster reported. Japan has so far only approved Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine and is expected to approve Moderna's in May.

NHK also said that Japan's venue for surfing in the Tokyo Olympics has refused to set up COVID-19 testing facilities for athletes.

Ichinomiya, about 96 km (59.7 miles) east of Tokyo, was requested to set up a testing facility by the Brazilian national team, but refused, citing a lack of medical facilities. Organizers have said atheletes must be tested daily and restrict their use of public transportation.

Americas

Costa Rica will close non-essential businesses across the center of the country due to a surge in new COVID infections and hospitalizations.

From May 3-9, restaurants, bars, department stores, beauty salons, gyms and churches must close in 45 municipalities in central Costa Rica where over two-thirds of new cases have been reported. Travel restrictions will also be imposed during the week.

The US state of California, which boasts the country's lowest rate of COVID infections, will reopen its Disneyland theme park Friday after more than half of the state's population eligible for coronavirus vaccination has received at least one dose of the shots.

The reopening follows a 13-month closure.

"It has such a symbolic nature to really quantifying that we're finally rolling out of COVID,'' said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of the state tourism agency Visit California.

