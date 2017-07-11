Coronavirus digest: Germany's 'third wave has begun'

Germany's third wave is in full swing, the president of Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI), told the UN Journalists Association in Geneva on Wednesday.

"We have clear signs: The third wave in Germany has already begun," said Lothar Wieler.

Thursday marks one year since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic.

Wieler's comments came as the RKI recorded 14,356 new infections in the past 24 hours on Thursday, an increase of more than 2,400 over the prevous Thursday.

The infection rate also continued to rise, reaching 69.1 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days for Germany as a whole. The infection rate on Wednesday was 65.4.

Wieler described the vaccination drive as a race against the mutating virus, but was hopeful that 80% of the population could become immune to coronavirus by fall. Until then he considered continued hygiene measures to be necessary.

The Italian government is considering further tightening movement restrictions in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, local media has reported.

Some of the new measures include implementing the strictest rules on movement in areas with a seven-day incidence of 250 people per 100,000. The country as a whole was at 195 at the end of February.

Belarus has registered several cases of the variant first identified in the UK. The Health Ministry said the disease had been detected in passengers travelling from Poland, Ukraine and Egypt.

Brazil recorded more than 2,000 COVID-related deaths for the first time on Wednesday. The health ministry reported that some 2,286 people had died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total death toll to 270,656 since the pandemic began.

South America's largest country has recorded 11.2 million infections — only the US and India have recorded more.

The health system in many cities has collapsed as the country has been ravaged by a particularly contagious variant. President Jair Bolsonaro has continued to play down the pandemic and to reject implementing restrictions.

The southern US state of Texas ended its mask mandate and capacity restrictions on restaurants and businesses on Wednesday.

Governor Greg Abbott had announced the plan to "open Texas 100%" last week.

The Texas Rangers baseball team plans to become the first major sports team in the US in a year to welcome full capacity crowds. The Rangers will play exhibition games on March 29 and 30 and their first home regular season game on April 5, all open at 100% capacity in the 40,518-seat Globe Life Field.

The Australian government revealed a A$1.2 billion ($928 million, €779 million) plan to support local tourism and airlines affected by the pandemic.

The government will subsidize 800,000 tickets on domestic flights to 13 destinations that usually depend on international tourists' support, and will offer inexpensive loans to small tourism operators.

