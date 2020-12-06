Coronavirus digest: Germany's Merkel hopeful vaccinations will help defeat virus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she is hopeful that vaccinations will help defeat the coronavirus.

"After more than nine months of the pandemic, we are now seeing light at the end of the tunnel," Merkel said in her weekly video podcast.

Merkel added that she hopes one or more vaccines will roll out soon.

Read more: German Constitutional Court upholds ban on anti-lockdown protest

Just as the Germany parliament is preparing for the 2021 budget negotiations, Merkel also emphasized that hefty COVID-19 aid from the state cannot continue indefinitely at the present levels.

"The federal government, the states and the councils have to work together well and constructively to overcome the pandemic and its consequences in the best way possible," Merkel said.

According to Health Minister Jens Spahn, the first vaccinations in Germany could begin around the New Year, if approval is granted within the European Union, whereas mass vaccinations could start by the summer.

Watch video 02:29 Share Germany's fight against COVID-19 Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3mCd6 Top health official sounds warning for Germany

Europe

Britain is gearing up to be the first country in the world to roll out the BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, with the first shots set to be administered on Tuesday.

The vaccine will first be made available at hospitals, before being distributed to doctor’s clinics, the government said on Sunday.

People over the age of 80, frontline workers and residents, and staff of care homes are on top of the priority list for the dosage.

According to the authorities, more than 1,000 vaccination centers operate across the country under groups of local doctors.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip could receive the vaccine within weeks, according to the Daily Mail newspaper. The report added that the two royals will not receive preferential treatment and were in line to get the shot early due to their age.

Read more: UK approves COVID vaccine, as EU, Germany plan distribution

Belgium, France and Spain have said the jabs will begin in January for the most vulnerable.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Friday he hopes at least a third of the country's 47 million residents would receive the jab by June.

The improving situation in France also continued its general trend on Saturday with a further fall in the number of COVID-19 hospital deaths. Hospital admissions also fell, although the total still numbered in the tens of thousands. A little over 26,000 people were in French hospitals on Saturday due to COVID-19 problems.

Asia

South Korea on Sunday reported its highest daily coronavirus infections in nine months. The record tally, with 631 new cases, comes at a time when the government is mulling a decision on imposing stricter restrictions as the country battles a "third wave" of the coronavirus.

While tighter measures were implemented in South Korea on Saturday, the government is expected to make a decision on Sunday on whether there is a need for more curbs.

Read more: North Korea attempts to hack South Korean coronavirus vaccine firms — spy agency

Turkey entered a full weekend lockdown on Saturday, the first since May, as deaths in the country soared with the toll reaching a record 196, bringing the total to 14,705 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country has also moved into fourth place globally for the number of daily new infections, behind only the USA, India and Brazil, all countries with much larger populations. On Saturday Turkey recorded 31,896 new cases, just below Friday's record of 32,736 daily reported infections.

Watch video 03:49 Share Turkey's COVID-19 case number debate Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3lBOC Coronavirus contact tracing in Istanbul: A race against time

Oceania

Australia's Victoria state eased its coronavirus restrictions on Sunday after recording no new cases of infections for 37 days straight.

With new relaxations, the limit for people attending social gatherings has been increased to 100. The density rules of one person per two square meters will continue to apply.

Masks will still be mandatory in indoor venues and on public transport.

Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews said 50% of office workers are expected to return to workplaces by January 11.

Read more: Coronavirus: South Australia lifts lockdown early after contact tracers misled

Middle East

Dozens of people attended the lighting of the Christmas tree in Bethlehem — believed by many to be the birthplace of Jesus — in the Palestinian territories on Saturday. In normal times thousands of tourists regularly take part in the event, bringing a much-needed economic boost to the area. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the vast majority were obliged to view the ceremony online.

Saint Nicholas: A reliable fellow in difficult times In 2020, things will be very different for St. Nick A picture from better days: St. Nicholas parades like this one will not be found in this pandemic year. In 2020, he will be a solo performer. He, too, must keep his distance and wear a face mask, and can't visit children in schools and kindergartens. He'll also have to strike Christmas markets from his agenda, because they're closed this year.

Saint Nicholas: A reliable fellow in difficult times St. Nicholas will also be working from home The diocese of Essen sends the holy man to day care centers, homes or to offices via video meetings. The dates can be booked online. During the virtual visit, the St. Nicholas performers tell the story of the early Christian bishop, talk to the children and listen to songs and poems.

Saint Nicholas: A reliable fellow in difficult times Drive-by St. Nicholas This St. Nicholas — who incidentally is called Sinterklaas in the Netherlands — has opted for the open-air option. The city of Vorden has organized a circuit on which people can get as close to the legendary saint as is currently allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic. After all, his mission has remained unchanged for centuries: to make people happy.

Saint Nicholas: A reliable fellow in difficult times Trademarks: Bishop's staff and miter hat Nicholas was a Greek bishop in the 4th century. He lived in Myra, which is now Demre in Turkey. According to legend, he is said to have distributed all his wealth among the poor. For his good acts, he was canonized by the Catholic Church. Nowadays he is often confused with Santa Claus. But the secular version doesn't appear with the symbols of a bishop, namely a staff and a miter hat.

Saint Nicholas: A reliable fellow in difficult times Faster than his counterpart In addition, St. Nicholas is way ahead of Santa Claus in terms of time: He already surprises children with small gifts on December 6, thus shortening the waiting period for them until Santa Claus delivers his present on December 24.

Saint Nicholas: A reliable fellow in difficult times No compulsory quarantine in Belgium In Belgium, St. Nicholas traditionally arrives in November by steamship from Spain and is given a warm welcome. This year the walk through the crowd was canceled. But in a letter, the Belgian government assured the children that St. Nicholas would not have to go into quarantine and would be able to deliver his presents despite a nighttime curfew.

Saint Nicholas: A reliable fellow in difficult times Sweet on the outside, hollow on the inside Social distancing? Not necessary for these gentlemen! Edible St. Nicholases have been around since 1820, and the first examples were still made entirely by hand out of chocolate. Nowadays, the chocolate Christmas figures are cast in molds and hollow inside. Around 150 million are produced in Germany every year.

Saint Nicholas: A reliable fellow in difficult times Goal achieved: Boots filled with treats Children in Germany eagerly clean their boots and place them by the door on the evening of December 5. If they were good during the year, the boots are filled with sweet treats in the morning. If not, they will find a thatched rod. Either way, they can be sure that St. Nicholas will do his work reliably this year — despite the coronavirus. Author: Kerstin Schmidt



dvv/shs (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)