Coronavirus digest: Germany's Merkel hopeful vaccinations will help defeat virus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she is hopeful that vaccinations will help defeat the coronavirus.
"After more than nine months of the pandemic, we are now seeing light at the end of the tunnel," Merkel said in her weekly video podcast.
Merkel added that she hopes one or more vaccines will roll out soon.
Just as the Germany parliament is preparing for the 2021 budget negotiations, Merkel also emphasized that hefty COVID-19 aid from the state cannot continue indefinitely at the present levels.
"The federal government, the states and the councils have to work together well and constructively to overcome the pandemic and its consequences in the best way possible," Merkel said.
According to Health Minister Jens Spahn, the first vaccinations in Germany could begin around the New Year, if approval is granted within the European Union, whereas mass vaccinations could start by the summer.
Europe
Britain is gearing up to be the first country in the world to roll out the BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, with the first shots set to be administered on Tuesday.
The vaccine will first be made available at hospitals, before being distributed to doctor’s clinics, the government said on Sunday.
People over the age of 80, frontline workers and residents, and staff of care homes are on top of the priority list for the dosage.
According to the authorities, more than 1,000 vaccination centers operate across the country under groups of local doctors.
Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip could receive the vaccine within weeks, according to the Daily Mail newspaper. The report added that the two royals will not receive preferential treatment and were in line to get the shot early due to their age.
Belgium, France and Spain have said the jabs will begin in January for the most vulnerable.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Friday he hopes at least a third of the country's 47 million residents would receive the jab by June.
The improving situation in France also continued its general trend on Saturday with a further fall in the number of COVID-19 hospital deaths. Hospital admissions also fell, although the total still numbered in the tens of thousands. A little over 26,000 people were in French hospitals on Saturday due to COVID-19 problems.
Asia
South Korea on Sunday reported its highest daily coronavirus infections in nine months. The record tally, with 631 new cases, comes at a time when the government is mulling a decision on imposing stricter restrictions as the country battles a "third wave" of the coronavirus.
While tighter measures were implemented in South Korea on Saturday, the government is expected to make a decision on Sunday on whether there is a need for more curbs.
Turkey entered a full weekend lockdown on Saturday, the first since May, as deaths in the country soared with the toll reaching a record 196, bringing the total to 14,705 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The country has also moved into fourth place globally for the number of daily new infections, behind only the USA, India and Brazil, all countries with much larger populations. On Saturday Turkey recorded 31,896 new cases, just below Friday's record of 32,736 daily reported infections.
Oceania
Australia's Victoria state eased its coronavirus restrictions on Sunday after recording no new cases of infections for 37 days straight.
With new relaxations, the limit for people attending social gatherings has been increased to 100. The density rules of one person per two square meters will continue to apply.
Masks will still be mandatory in indoor venues and on public transport.
Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews said 50% of office workers are expected to return to workplaces by January 11.
Middle East
Dozens of people attended the lighting of the Christmas tree in Bethlehem — believed by many to be the birthplace of Jesus — in the Palestinian territories on Saturday. In normal times thousands of tourists regularly take part in the event, bringing a much-needed economic boost to the area. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the vast majority were obliged to view the ceremony online.
