Coronavirus digest: Germany's incidence rate rises sharply

Germany's seven-day incidence rate for coronavirus infections on Saturday continued its rise of the past few days, reaching 76.1 cases per 100,000 residents. That represents a sharp increase over Friday, where the rate was 72.4, itself a marked jump from the day before.

The figure is used as a guideline by German authorities to help determine when lockdown measures should be imposed. A week ago, the incidence rate was 65.6.

Last week, Germany eased some curbs but state premiers agreed the harshest measures would be automatically reimposed if the rate went above 100.

But two states — Brandenburg and North Rhine-Westphalia — have since said they would not necessarily put strict restrictions in place if the figure is reached.

Germany's public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute, reported 12,674 new coronavirus infections in the 24-hour period to Saturday morning — 3,117 more than in the same period one week ago.

Vaccination woes

The rising numbers come as the EU and Germany's vaccination drive continues to suffer setbacks. On Friday evening, the vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca again announced a cut in the number of doses it can supply to the bloc by the middle of the year. Instead of the 220 million doses originally planned, it says it can deliver only 100 million. The company says the fall is due to export restrictions but gave no details. The announcement comes as several EU countries say they are suspending vaccination with AstraZeneca doses amid concerns about a possible link to blood clots.

In addition, German Health Minister Jens Spahn has announced that the newly authorized vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will not be supplied to Germany before the middle or end of April. EU sources said this had to do with US export policies. President Joe Biden has said vaccinations must first be secured for US residents before any surplus of doses is shared with the rest of the world.

More from Europe

Russia has reported 9,908 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total case tally to 4,380,525 since the pandemic began. on Saturday. The capital, Moscow, accounted for 1,600 of those cases. The government coronavirus task force also said that 475 people had died of causes related to a coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's COVD death toll to 91,695.

More than half of Italy will be put under the highest level of coronavirus restrictions from Monday, the government announced Friday. The regions entering so-called red zone status will include Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Piedmont and Rome, with Campania and Basilicata already under the status. The whole country will be considered a red zone for Easter from April 3 to April 5. The restrictions mean bars and restaurants can give only takeout service, people are not able to travel outside their home regions and private visits are limited.

Poland reported 21,049 new daily coronavirus infections on Saturday, the highest number since November.

Americas

US health authorities have confirmed at least 68,698 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period to Friday, according to a tally by the Reuters news agency. The number of coronavirus deaths rose by at least 1,743 to 533,018. The country is by far the worst-hit in the world by the pandemic.

Asia

The Philippines has reported its first case of the highly contagious coronavirus

variant first identified in Brazil.

A Filipino returning from Brazil tested positive for the P.1 Brazil variant after 752 samples were sequenced at the genome center, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The country has the second-highest COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

South Korea reported 490 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest number in three weeks.

The country has now registered 95,176 infections, with a death toll of 1,667.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears Crowds gather despite pandemic The Maha Kumbh Mela, which is considered the largest Hindu gathering in the world, is held in a 12-year cycle, across four pilgrimage sites in India. This year, the festival is being held in the holy city of Haridwar. The festival, which is classified as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO, is attended by tens of thousands of people under normal circumstances.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears A morning dip in the Ganges The chilly morning weather does not seem to stop Hindu devotees from taking a dip in the Ganges River at the Har Ki Pauri, an iconic ghat in Haridwar. Some experts had asked the government to reconsider holding the event, over fears that it could create an infection hotspot. However, authorities decided to go ahead with the festival, after establishing some new rules and restrictions.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears A negative coronavirus test result is a must Visitors have to register before attending the festival and submit RT-PCR test results that showed they are COVID-19 negative. Elderly people, children and pregnant women are being discouraged from attending the event. "We have set up rapid antigen testing centers at every entrance, and we will be testing people coming in," Gopal Singh Chauhan, an Uttarakhand State official, told DW.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears Little faith in the testing process Several pilgrims told DW that they had little faith in the testing process, but had chosen to attend despite the risk of infection. "Yes, it is a risk to attend the Kumbh Mela, but you could get the infection anywhere... Everything else has already opened up, so why should this event not be held? We are just here for some positive vibes," Shalini Soni, a pilgrim from Delhi, told DW.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears First auspicious bathing date of the festival Authorities said they would only implement certain restrictions on the days considered auspicious for bathing in the Ganges — the days when most devotees are expected. There are four auspicious bathing dates, or "Shahi Snan" throughout the festival. The first Shahi Snan took place on March 11.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears Holy bathing According to Hindu tradition, bathing in the Ganges washes off one's sins, and frees them from the cycle of life and death. The Khumbh Mela began on January 14, and will continue through April 27.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears Visitors say regulations were not enforced Online registrations went largely unchecked, and many attendees said there was a lack of clarity in the process. Some reported technical issues registering on the government website, while others said the mandate to present a negative RT-PCR test was not being enforced.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears Asking for 'freedom from coronavirus' "I think more people will show up, after they hear about how the RT-PCR test rule is not being followed," Pandit Mohit Dubey, a Hindu priest, told DW. "People usually come and pray for their health, families, children, businesses, or progress in work. This time, many people are asking the holy Ganges River to free them from the coronavirus disease," he said. Author: Tanika Godbole



