Coronavirus digest: Germany's COVID caseload crosses 4 million

Germany has surpassed the 4-million mark for total coronavirus cases, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,005,641 infections have been reported, though the number is thought to be higher as many infections were not recorded. The total death toll is at 92,346.

The seven-day incidence rate of coronavirus infections rose again on Sunday, to reach 83.1, nearly 10 points higher than just a week ago.

The country is now using hospital admission rates as well as other factors to determine how to respond to the fourth wave of the pandemic.

The number of coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals per 100,000 residents within seven days was 1.83 on Friday. In late December, that figure was around 15.5.

More than 61% of the German population — or 50.9 million people — are fully vaccinated, but that's less than in other European countries. The daily vaccination rate has been dropping for weeks.

Here are the latest developments on coronavirus from around the world.

Americas

Brazil has suspended the use of over 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by China's Sinovac firm. The regulator said in a statement on Saturday that doses that were suspended were produced in an unauthorized plant.

The health regulator, Anvisa, said it was alerted on Friday by Sao Paulo's Butantan Institute, a biomedical center that had partnered with the Chinese firm to distribute vaccine batches locally. Anvisa will now inspect the plant in question and find out more about the security of the manufacturing. Brazil relied largely on vaccines from Sinovac at the beginning of its vaccine campaign, but it has moved on to several manufacturers since.

The country has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 582,670, as of September 3, according to state statistics.

Europe

The health ministers of the G20 group of the world's leading economies are meeting in Rome on Sunday for a meeting on the ongoing battle against the pandemic and strategies for coping with future health crises. This is one of the last G20 ministerial meetings before the G20 leaders meet at the end of October in Rome.

Thousands of demonstrators in France took the streets once again to protest the government's policies regarding a health pass that proves a person's vaccination status. Saturday marked the eighth day of protests. Two-thirds of the French population have received both their vaccine shots, while 72.3% have received their first dose.

A UK former prime minister, Gordon Brown accused rich countries of committing a "moral outrage" by hoarding vaccines in an opinion piece published in the Sunday Mirror newspaper. Brown called on US President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders to urgently ship vaccines from the United States and Europe to Africa, where vaccination efforts have been slower.

Germany reported 10,453 new cases of the virus and 21 more deaths on Sunday.

Slovakia reversed its policy of only allowing people vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend a public event during a visit by Pope Francis later this month. Registration numbers for the Pope's visit before the reversal of the policy were low since only around half of the adult population have been vaccinated.

Asia Pacific

Australia reported 1,684 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday as authorities race ahead with vaccinations in a bid to end lockdowns before Christmas. The country's most populous state of New South Wales reported 1,485 cases of delta variant on Sunday, with three more deaths. Victoria state had 183 new cases.

More than 15 million people in Victoria, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory are under stay-at-home orders.

New Zealand reported 20 new local cases on Sunday, the same as the previous day and all in Auckland, health officials said. This brings the total number of cases of the community outbreak to 801. Of those, 38 people are in hospital and six are in intensive care.

Japan will issue online COVID-19 vaccination certificates from December, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday. The certificates are meant for overseas travel rather than domestic use.

