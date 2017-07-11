Coronavirus digest: Germany warns delta variant will dominate 'by autumn'

German authorities warned Friday about the spread of the delta variant throughout the countryas about half of its population received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

Lothar Wieler, head of Germany′s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for Infection Diseases said that although the delta variant, first discovered in India, only made up 6% of the current cases, "its share is growing."

Wieler said that he expects the delta variant will hit hardest "in autumn at the latest," with the country′s top public health official urging people to carry on wearing masks indoors and get vaccinated.

"It is not a question of if delta will become dominant but a question of when," he added.

Health Minister Jans Spahn said that the spread of the more infectious delta variant throughout the UK has shown the importance of getting both shots and not just one. At the present time, less than 30% of the population have taken both doses.

Numbers of cases in the central European country jumped by 1,076 to 3,720,031 on Friday according to RKI data, with deaths rising by 91 to 90,270.

Here's a roundup of the major coronavirus-related stories from around the world.

Europe

Public Health England will now be able to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over the age of 18-years-old, authorities have said.

The UK has given a COVID-19 jab to over 42 million people so far, adding up to 80% of the adult population, with over half getting both shots.

However, the fast spread of the delta variantin the country has led to caution on lifting restrictions, with some countries enforcing travel bans to the UK.

Russia's capital Moscow will extend its coronavirus restrictions until June 29 at least, authorities have announced.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the 9,000 cases reported on Friday would be the highest figure reported in the Russian capital since the beginning of the pandemic. That is three times the daily average of 3,000 cases reported before June.

The restrictions mean public events with over 1,000 people are now illegal, with cafes and restaurants closed at night along with fan zones set up for the European Championship.

Moscow this week ordered mandatory vaccination for workers.

Coronavirus has continued to spread in Moscow

Asia

Taiwan is turning to private companies to try to get hold of coronavirus vaccines as the country deals with a spike in domestic cases.

Terry Gou, founder of Foxconn will work with another company, TSMC, to bring millions of vaccines to the disputed territory claimed by China. So far, only6% of Taiwan's 23.5 million people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

The Taiwan government said it welcomed the idea of private help to bring vaccines into the country as long as they have evidence from producers that there are shots available.

Japan and the US have both donated over a million AstraZeneca vaccines to the island nation, with 240,000 Moderna doses arriving later on Friday.

Top scientists in Japan want to ban all spectators at the Olympics to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. The Games are due to start in Tokyo on July 23.

The recommendation was included in a report by top health expert Shigeru Omi that was made public after a Tokyo 2020 organising chief told the Sankei newspaper she was hoping to allow 10,000 sports fans into stadiums for the delayed event.

jc/rt (Reuters, AP, DPA)