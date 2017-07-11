Coronavirus digest: Germany warns delta variant will dominate 'by autumn'

German authorities warned Friday about the spread of the delta variant throughout the country; about half of its population has received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lothar Wieler, head of Germany′s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for Infection Diseases, said that although the delta variant first discovered in India only makes up 6% of the current cases, "its share is growing."

Wieler said that he expects the delta variant will hit hardest "in autumn at the latest," with the country′s top public health official urging people to carry on wearing masks indoors and get vaccinated.

"It is not a question of if delta will become dominant, but a question of when," he added.

Health Minister Jans Spahn said that the spread of the more infectious delta variant throughout the UK has shown the importance of getting both vaccine doses, and not just one. At the present time, less than 30% of the population has received both shots.

Numbers of cases in the central European country jumped by 1,076 to 3,720,031 on Friday according to RKI data, with deaths rising by 91 to 90,270.

Europe

Public Health England will now be able to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over the age of 18 years, authorities have said.

The United Kingdom has administered COVID-19 jabs to more than 42 million people so far, or around 80% of the adult population, with over half having received both doses.

However, the fast spread of the delta variantin the country has led to caution on lifting restrictions, with some countries enforcing travel bans to the UK.

Russia's capital Moscow will extend its coronavirus restrictions until June 29 at least, authorities have announced.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the 9,000 cases reported on Friday would be the highest figure reported in the Russian capital since the beginning of the pandemic. That is three times the daily average of 3,000 cases reported before June.

The restrictions make public events with more than 1,000 people illegal, with cafes and restaurants closed at night along with fan zones set up for the European Championship.

Moscow this week ordered mandatory vaccination for workers.

Asia

Taiwan is turning to private companies to try to get hold of coronavirus vaccines as the country deals with a spike in domestic cases.

Terry Gou, founder of Foxconn, will work with another company, TSMC, to bring millions of vaccines to the disputed territory claimed by China. So far, only 6% of Taiwan's 23.5 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Taiwanese government said it welcomed the idea of private assistance to bring vaccines into the country, as long as they have evidence from producers that there are shots available.

Japan and the US have both donated more than a million AstraZeneca vaccines to the island nation, with 240,000 Moderna doses arriving on Friday.

Top scientists in Japan want to ban all spectators at the Olympics to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. The Games are due to start in Tokyo on July 23.

The recommendation was included in a report by top health expert Shigeru Omi that was made public after a Tokyo 2020 organising chief told the Sankei newspaper she was hoping to allow 10,000 sports fans into stadiums for the delayed event.

Fewer than 25% of foreigners in China are currently inoculated against COVID-19, the South China Post has revealed.

According to the United States Chamber of Commerce, in Shanghai many of the 845,000 international workers are waiting on the approval of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine rather than getting the Chinese Sinovac jab.

″They believe that a foreign vaccine would give them more flexibility when travelling to Europe or the United States,″ said Ker Gibbs of the US Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai.

Americas

The United States has started to ship 80 million coronavirus vaccine shots produced in the country to nations that are ready to receive them.

The White House is planning to finish the allocation process in the coming days, with some doses headed to Canada and Brazil within the next few weeks.

The amount of new cases in the US has slowed to under 15,000 this week, with deaths and active cases continuing to drop as the vaccine rollout continues.

