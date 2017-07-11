Coronavirus digest: Germany switches focus from caseload to hospitalizations

Germany's government is planning to change the COVID-19 statistic it uses as a guide for whether to impose restrictions like lockdowns or other curbs on movement and activity.

Until now, the central European country had used the average number of cases per 100,000 people across a seven-day period.

Soon, the number of people admitted to hospital per 100,000 people per week is set to become the new benchmark.

The planned change, which cleared the lower house of parliament on Tuesday, is expected to become law before this month's election, and comes as a result of progress being made vaccinating people.

With vaccinated people much less likely to suffer a serious bout of COVID-19 if infected, and more than half of Germany vaccinated, a smaller proportion of COVID sufferers are likely to end up needing hospital care.

The latest change in recording pandemic cases will mean that reaching 100 cases per 100,000 for seven days will not necessarily lead to more restrictive measures being imposed on regional populations, as it currently does.

No national limit to trigger reactions is planned for the new measurements. This is because healthcare capacities vary by region. Decisions will be taken according to the number of beds available in specific places.

Bulgaria, the EU’s least vaccinated nation with only 20% of adults vaccinated, is facing a new deadly surge.

While Australia saw the first rise in infections in three days, it has begun a slight easing of lockdowns as vaccination rates soar. The country has begun to shift strategies from eliminating COVID-19 to living with it once over 70% of the population is vaccinated, a goal it believes is attainable by November.

In New South Wales, Australia, the epicenter of the country’s largest COVID-19 outbreak, 75% of people over the age of 16 have had at least one dose of the vaccine and in Victoria, 62% of those over the age of 16 have had at least one dose.

In New Zealand, there was a drop in cases to 15 locally acquired new cases from the day before when there were 21 new cases. The lockdown in Auckland has begun to ease.

South Korea is in the process of drawing up plans for how the country can live more normally once 80% of the adult population is vaccinated, a goal the country believes is attainable by late October. The strategy will be implemented in phases as South Korea is currently in the middle of its worst wave of infections since the pandemic began.

In Thailand, Bangkok has launched a pilot bus service equipped with a mobile vaccination team to bring vaccines to vulnerable groups including the elderly. Thailand is in the midst of the worst outbreak since the pandemic began.

The Bangkok Community Help Foundation charity launched a mass testing drive in the Khlong Toei slum. With nearly 1,000 tested, just under 50 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those who test positive in Khlong Toei are guaranteed a hospital bed. The charity has offered rice donations, mangosteen juice and a free lunch as incentives to residents to get tested.

In Singapore, the first planeload of German tourists permitted into the city state arrived at the airport. Last month, Singapore said it would accept fully vaccinated tourists from Brunei and Germany.

Authorities are scaling back the Hindu Ganesh Chathurthi festival in the hopes of preventing a severe COVID-19 outbreak

In India, the authorities are placing restrictions on a major religious festival, the 11-day Hindu Ganesh Chathurthi festival that starts Friday. The government will reduce the height of the elephant-headed god Ganesha effigies so as to reduce the number of people needed to carry them and banning processions on the first and last days of the festival.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has loaned Tanzania over $567 million (€479 million) to fight the pandemic after the country initially dismissed the danger of the disease.

The third wave of the pandemic saw the economy shrink to 4.8% mainly from the lack of tourism, which has damaged "the health and wellbeing of its population," Bo Li, IMF deputy managing director, said. Increasing poverty and debt risk has forced the economy into a downward spiral.

Tanzania only launched a vaccine drive in July after the death of Covid-sceptic leader John Magufuli. New president Samia Suluhu Hassan took office in March and was vaccinated on live television in July to start the fightback.

