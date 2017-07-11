Coronavirus digest: Germany surpasses 3 million cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Germany passed the 3-million mark on Monday as the country's third wave showed few signs of easing up.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said the total number of infections now stands at 3,011,513, after Germany's disease control center confirmed 13,245 more cases.

The RKI said the country's death toll now stands at 78,452.

Since the first infection was detected in Bavaria at the end of January 2020, Germany has been grappling with lockdowns, bailouts and finger-pointing — now with the prospect of nationwide curfews being considered— as hospitals edge closer to being overwhelmed.

The chances of Germany reopening anytime soon remain slim, with the national incidence rate for the past week at 136.4 per 100,000 inhabitants. Authorities are seeking a figure below 50 before restrictions can be relaxed.

Vaccine news

China is considering mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines as a way of further boosting the effectiveness of its inoculation rollout.

Available data shows Chinese vaccines lag behind others, including Pfizer and Moderna, in terms of efficacy.

Despite this, Chilean authorities have defended the country's widespread use of the vaccine manufactured by Chinese firm Sinovac.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there were too many doubts over the country's vaccination campaign to set a new target for its completion, as the government moves to shore up confidence in its stumbling rollout.

Morrison had said while he hoped all Australians could have a first dose of vaccination by the end of 2021, he added there was too much uncertainty to replace the previous October objective.

Asia

India has overtaken Brazil as the world's second-worst-hit country after its health authority reported a record daily new 168,912 COVID-19 infections on Monday. Concerns continue to grow over a further spike, as hundreds of thousands of devotees gathered for a ritual bath in the Ganges river.

India now accounts for one in every six daily infections worldwide.

Europe

Beer gardens, outside restaurants, shops and salons have reopened in England for the first time in almost four months. The easing of restrictions comes as seven coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the UK within 28 days of a positive test, the lowest number since mid-September.

Americas

The chairman of the US Federal Reserve said the economy is poised for an extended period of significant growth and hiring, even though the coronavirus continues to linger, with new infections even going up again in some states.

Chair Jerome Powell told broadcaster CBS that he doesn't expect to raise the Fed's benchmark interest rate in 2021, currently pegged at almost zero.

Powell also downplayed the risk of higher inflation stemming from vast increases in government spending and expanding budget deficits due to the pandemic.

jsi/aw (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)