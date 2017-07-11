Coronavirus digest: Germany sends army medics to Portugal

German Bundeswehr medics were due to arrive in Portugal on Wednesday to assist the country's overwhelmed medical system.

Portugal has appealed for help amid a devastating third wave, with Prime Minister Antonio Costa saying the nation's hospitals are under "gigantic pressure."

According to some counts, Portugal has recorded more new infections and deaths relative to its population than any other country over the past two weeks. Nearly 13,000 people there have died from COVID-19, with nearly half of those deaths in January alone.

Portugal's hospitals have been unable to keep up with the pandemic, with lines of up to 30 ambulances seen outside some facilities in recent days. In one widely publicized case, a 46-year-old woman with COVID-19 was treated in an armchair for four days because no beds were available at the hospital in Vila Franca de Xira, near Lisbon.

According to the president of the Society of Internal Medicine, Joao Araujo Correia, Portugal has half the number of hospital beds per inhabitant than Germany.

Berlin has pledged to help by sending medics, field hospital beds and respiratory machines.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said Portugal is "in a particularly dramatic situation" and that "in such times, solidarity in Europe is indispensable."

Austria and Spain have also pledged to help their neighbor.

Europe

Europe

Germany: There have been 9,705 new infections reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases. Numbers in Germany have gradually been coming down since new lockdown rules were implemented over December and January.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the incidence rate is now below 100, which is an improvement, but still some way from the target of 50 — at which point health authorities can more easily track chains of infection. She said 10 million people will have been vaccinated by the end of the first quarter.

France: French President Emmanuel Macron has promised the entire French adult public will be able to receive a coronavirus vaccine by the end of summer if they want it. He said vaccines will be manufactured at four locations in France from the end of February or the beginning of March.

Vaccine approval: European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has told lawmakers that vaccines from Russia and China could be approved if they share their data.

"If the Russian producers, the Chinese producers open their books, show transparency, show all the data ... then they could get ... a conditional market authorization like the other ones," von der Leyen said. So far, vaccines from BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have been approved for use across the bloc. The EU is currently in a supply row with AstraZeneca.

Romania: Schools and kindergartens will be partially reopened from Monday, with President Klaus Iohannis announcing that "most of the children" would receive in-person teaching from next week. Romania is one of the least-affected nations in the EU, with an official national incidence rate of 90.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Oceania and Asia

New Zealand: The national medicines regulator has provisionally approved the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warns against "vaccine nationalism." Ardern said the vaccines should arrive by the end of March, but said she was concerned about attempts to limit exports.

Wuhan investigation: World Health Organization investigators have visited China's Wuhan Institute of Virology, as part of their search for the origins of the pandemic.

"Very interesting. Many questions," Danish team member Thea Fischer told reporters in response to a question on whether their three-and-a-half-hour visit had yielded results. Some skeptics of the theory that the virus originated from a wet market have pointed to the lab as the possible source of the outbreak, arguing — with scant evidence — that it was either manufactured there or was being studied and escaped.

Americas

Latin America and the Caribbean: The region has topped 600,000 COVID-19 deaths, according one count. Brazil and Mexico are responsible for about half of the region's deaths. Many Latin American countries have suffered a more deadly second wave since December.

Mexico: The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks has given emergency approval for the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, making it possible to begin importing doses. A study has shown the vaccine is highly effective.

Mexico surpassed India last week to become the country with the third-highest official death toll from the pandemic.

Vaccines and treatment

Antiviral drug: An obscure plant-based antiviral drug is "highly effective" against COVID-19, a new study has shown. Researchers at the University of Nottingham found that thapsigargin "triggers a highly effective broad-spectrum host-centered antiviral innate immune response against three major types of human respiratory viruses," including SARS-CoV-2. Researchers said the findings are "hugely significant" but that more testing is needed.

Lasting antibodies: A major UK study has found that almost everyone who recovers from COVID-19 enjoys high levels of antibodies for at least six months, which should protect them from reinfection. The study measured levels of past COVID-19 infection in populations across Britain and how long antibodies persisted in those infected. Of the people who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, 99% retained antibodies for three months and 88% still had them after six months. The study is consistent with previous smaller studies.

New vaccines: German biotech firm CureVac has announced plans to develop a new vaccine with the potential to counter multi-variants, in conjunction with British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline. "The development program will begin immediately, with the target of introducing the vaccine in 2022, subject to regulatory approval," a joint statement said.

