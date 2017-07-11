Coronavirus digest: Germany sees over 80,000 infections in one day for first time

Here are the latest developments on COVID-19 from around the world:

Global

The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday that repeating booster shots of original COVID-19 vaccines was not a viable strategy for new variants.

The health body urged for new shots that provide better protection from transmission.

"A vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original vaccine composition is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable," a WHO vaccine advisory group said.

Watch video 02:46 Pakistan launches massive measles vaccination drive

Asia

Hong Kong will soon feel the negative effects of stricter quarantine curbs on air crew, with cargo traffic and implicitly — the supply of goods into the city — set to plummet, Chief Executive Carrie Lam told legislators on Wednesday.

Lam said Hong Kong already had the toughest restrictions against imported infections and it was difficult to tighten them further.

The Chinese city of Tianjin has started a new round of mass testing on all its 14 million residents after 97 cases of the omicron variant were discovered in initial screenings that began Sunday.

On Wednesday, residents were ordered to remain where they were until all test results were received, the Xinhua News Agency said.

Americas

The United States is nearing the "threshold" of living with the coronavirus, despite the spiking caseload and record-high hospitalizations, Chief Medical Advisor to the President Anthony Fauci has said.

"There's no way we're going to eradicate this" virus, he said in an address to the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Tuesday.

But "as Omicron goes up and down," the country will hopefully enter a new phase "where there'll be enough protection in (the) community, enough drugs available so that when someone does get infected and is in a high risk group, it will be very easy to treat that person," Fauci added.

"When we get there, there's that transition, and we may be on the threshold of that right now," he said.

Fauci also underpinned that with the country reporting almost a million COVID-19 infections a day, over 1,200 daily deaths and some 150,000 people in hospital, "we're not at that point."

Mexico reached a record number of daily COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, with 33,626 new confirmed cases.

In Colombia, the waiting time for booster shots has been reduced to four months.

"Everyone aged 18 and over who has had both doses, or one dose in cases like Janssen, can now have their booster doses after four months instead of six," President Ivan Duque said in a video message on Tuesday.

He also added that people who have contracted the virus can get their jab 30 days after their isolation ends instead of six months after.

dvv/aw (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)