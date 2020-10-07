Coronavirus digest: Germany sees new spike in daily cases

Germany set a new post-peak record for new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with 2,828 new cases. The number of people requiring treatment in intensive care and on ventilators also increased.

In late March and early April, Germany was counting more than 6,000 new cases per day before they decreased. However, numbers began to slowly rise again since July. Lockdown rules have been gradually lifted since May, but the capital of Berlinannounced a partial curfew on Tuesday.

Asia and Oceania

Sri Lanka has banned all public gatherings as cases spiked in the Indian Ocean nation. More than 800 infections have been linked to a garment factory, and more than 1,000 people have been ordered to quarantine. The cluster of cases emerged on Monday, one day after the country reported its first community infection in two months.

South Korea reported 114 new cases, its first daily jump of over 100 cases in one week. Health officials have warned that infections will likely rise due to the increased travel during the Chuseok harvest holiday, which ended over the weekend. More than 90 of the new cases were in the capital, Seoul, which has seen a resurgence since Mid-August.

Read more: COVID-19 brakes study in Germany for African students

Americas

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it will take years for Mexico's economy to recover from the pandemic. The IMF said the country will see its economy shrink by 9% in 2020, a slight improvement from an earlier projection of a 10.5% fall. It forecast that the economy will grow by 3.5% in 2021 and about 2% thereafter. "Based on these projections, employment, income and poverty will take several years to return to pre-pandemic levels," read an IMF report.

US President Donald Trump, while still being treated for the virus, abruptly ended talks with Democrats on an economic aid package for Americans reeling from the pandemic instead saying he would present a plan after being reelected. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden voiced his criticism, tweeting, "The president turned his back on you."

American public broadcaster PBS revealed that medical supply chains failed in the country, which led to more deaths from the coronavirus. The investigation by the Associated Press and PBS program "Frontline" showed link after link between raw materials and overseas manufacturers fell apart. The investigation showed politicians and major companies ignored warnings about the country's overdependence on foreign manufacturing and a lack of adequate preparation at home.

Europe

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Italian-born Filippo Grandi, said he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and will quarantine from home.

Cases in the Netherlands increased by 5,000 within 24 hours, while Denmark announced restrictions on public life will be continued until October 31 at least.

Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa said there have been some important differences between the first and second waves of infections in his country. He said the death rate during the first wave was about 12%. That rate has fallen to 1% in the second wave. Also, authorities could only detect about 10% of coronavirus cases during the first round. That number is now between 70-80%. Nearly 4.8 million people in and around the capital Madrid are under restrictions of movement due to the second wave.

Brussels will close its bars and cafes for one month starting on Thursday in a bid to curb snowballing coronavirus numbers and infections and avoid putting pressure on hospitals in the region. Restaurants can stay open until 11 p.m., but people can only enter them in groups of up to four, as per new national rules.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Adviser Hope Hicks A former White House staffer, Hope Hicks had returned recently to help Trump prepare for the first presidential debate against Joe Biden. She was the first person in his surroundings to test positive for COVID-19, just hours before the president confirmed his infection.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? First lady Melania Trump Given her proximity to Trump, it was no surprise that first lady of the US also tested positive for coronavirus following Trump's infection. She received medical assistance at the White House and did not require hospitalization at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Personal assistant Nicholas Luna Nicholas Luna tested positive for COVID-19 soon after Trump did. As personal assistant, his job is to accompany Trump day and night. His job puts him in as close proximity to the president as the first lady.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Campaign manager Bill Stepien Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, also tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day the president did. His diagnosis dealt a blow to a campaign he had just recently begun to head, after the departure of embattled former campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel tested positive for coronavirus soon after the president and went into quarantine at her home in Michigan. Like Bill Stepien, she plays a key role in Trump's campaign and was in close contact with him in recent weeks.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Adviser Kellyanne Conway Adviser Kellyanne Conway tested positive for the virus on the same day as Trump. Although she officially left the White House weeks earlier — citing the need to spend more time with her family — she attended Trump's White House ceremony to announce Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced that he would check himself into a hospital because of a COVID-19 infection the day after Trump's positive test. Christie had attended an event at the White House for Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett, where he was seen without a mask and not socially distancing.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Republican Senator Ron Johnson Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson said he tested positive for COVID one day after Trump's positive test. A close ally of the president, Johnson was also at the event for Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Republican Senator Thom Tillis North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis said he tested positive for coronavirus a day after the president did. He, too, had attended the White House event for Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Tillis, who is facing reelection this year, is a member of the Justice Committee that would process the nomination.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she tested positive for COVID-19 three days after the president's positive test. She indicated that she experienced no symptoms and said she would quarantine while continuing to work from home. She gave her last appearance to reporters, without a mask, hours before her positive test results came back.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Republican Senator Mike Lee Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee said he tested positive for coronavirus on the same day as Trump. He was also one of several people who attended the White House event for Trump's Supreme Court justice nominee. Tillis, a staunch Trump ally, is also a member of the Justice Committee that would process the nomination.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Senior adviser Stephen Miller Stephen Miller, a senior policy adviser to Trump and one of his inner circle, announced he'd tested positive for COVID-19 four days after the president. In a statement, he said he'd been self-isolating and testing negative until that point. The White House said Miller is "doing well" and quarantining. Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez



