Coronavirus digest: Germany rushing to get oxygen, medicine to India

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday that Germany is racing to get oxygen and medicine to India, as the South Asian country reels under the biggest surge of new COVID cases and hospitalizations of anywhere in the world.

"The second wave is currently rolling over India with unprecedented power. It was right that we acted quickly to stop the entry of the new mutation in Germany," Maas told the Rheinische Post newspaper on Monday.

All travelers coming from India, except German citizens, will be barred from entering Germany beginning on Monday. Researchers are currently trying to determine whether a special variant of the virus in India is linked to an increase in infections.

Maas also praised India's involvement in the COVAX vaccine alliance and added that the German government is working together with private companies to get India the supplies it needs.

Here is the latest coronavirus-related news from around the world.

Europe

Germany recorded 11,907 new coronavirus cases and 60 new deaths on Monday, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to discuss exemptions for coronavirus-immune individuals with the 16 state premiers on Monday.

Italy is set to open partially reopen restaurants, bars, concert halls, movie theaters and other businesses on Monday, as parts of the country drops into the low-risk "yellow" category.

The Italian parliament is currently debating a 220-billion euro ($266 billion) EU-backed recovery plan.

Greece will lift quarantine policies for Australia, Russia and several other countries on Monday if the inbound travelers are either vaccinated or test negative for the virus.

The Netherlands is set to ban flights from India on Monday to keep coronavirus mutations from entering Dutch territory.

Americas

Brazil recorded 1,305 new deaths from the virus on Sunday, along with 32,572 new cases, according to the country's health ministry.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to call on UN member states on Monday to prepare for the next possible pandemic. During a virtual address, Harris will outline how the US and other countries should work together to combat future health crises.

Oceania

The capital of Fiji, Suva, has been put under two-week lockdown following a "superspreader" funeral event, which is believed to have caused a spike in cases.

