Coronavirus digest: Germany reports record cases at nearly 30,000

Germany added 29,875 new coronavirus infections and 598 deaths from Thursday to Friday, according to the latest numbers released by Germany's public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute.

The soaring number of cases and deaths is the highest ever recorded in a 24-hour period in Germany since the pandemic began, bringing the total case number to over 1.270,000 and the death toll to 20,970.

It is Germany's second day in a row of record coronavirus case numbers and deaths. It is possible that Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with the leaders of Germany's 16 federal states over the weekend to discuss a nationwide response, including imposing tougher restrictions on public life.

Merkel pleaded with Germans in a speech on Wednesday to reduce contacts and take additional precautions.

"If we now, just before Christmas, have too many contacts and this ends up being the last Christmas with the grandparents, then we will have failed in a sense. We should not do this," she said.

DW has an overview of the latest major developments around the world:

Americas

An expert panel convened by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday recommended emergency approval of the BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, which is the first move towards a mass-vaccination campaign in the US.

The non-binding 17-4 vote concluded that the vaccine developed by German biotech company BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer is effective safe for use in adults.

The independent, non-governmental, panel of experts in vaccine development, infectious diseases and medical statistics was asked specifically if the benefits of the vaccine "outweigh" the risks for use in individuals aged 16 and older.

The FDA must now give final authorization, which will be decided by FDA scientists, and is expected in the next few days. If the vaccine is approved, the rollout of shots could begin as early as next week, US health secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday. The first US inoculations against coronavirus are expected to be reserved primarily for health care workers and nursing home residents.

In July, the US agreed to buy 100 million doses of the vaccine from Pfizer. As it is a two-dose regimen, that initial amount would cover 50 million people.

"We will have 20 million people vaccinated by the end of this month," Azar told PBS news Wednesday.

The expert endorsement comes as questions over the vaccine's safety were raised following allergic reactions in two people who received the vaccine earlier this week in the United Kingdom, which was the first country to begin administering the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine.

Asia-Pacific

Australia on Friday abandoned the development of a domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine after several participants in early-stage trials returned false-positive HIV test results.

Data from trials of the vaccine being developed by the University of Queensland and biotech company CSL showed antibodies had developed that interfered with HIV diagnosis and led to false positives on some HIV tests. The CSL said that there were no serious adverse effects seen in the Phase 1 trials.

The university's researchers included small amounts of HIV protein as a "molecular clamp" as part of the vaccine's design, which led to the false positives.

wmr/rc (AP, AFP)