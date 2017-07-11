Coronavirus digest: Germany records fewest new cases since August

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) registered 346 new cases released on Monday for the previous 24-hour period. Ten new deaths were also recorded.

A week earlier, the RKI had reported 549 infections. Figures tend to be lower on Mondays owing to reduced weekend testing.

However German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned against premature excitement at a Christian Democrat party event, saying it was necessary to "find the right balance between freedom and caution" as the country starts winding down restrictions.

Merkel said the pandemic would not be over until the whole world was vaccinated.

Asia

In China's Guangdong province, further cases and a mass testing campaign were announced in the city of Dongguan on Monday.

The so-called "delta" variant, which was first identified in India, has been prevalent in the recent local upsurge, the first such cases recorded in China.

Meanwhile China's foreign ministry urged the U.S not to seek "political manipulation" in the name of vaccine assistance. This is after the U.S delivered 2,5 million COVID-19 shots to Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

The Taiwanese government welcomed the vaccine doses from the U.S as help from a true friend.

The Indonesian government said on Monday that it would tighten mobility restrictions in some areas for two weeks starting from Tuesday after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

This will also include limiting the number of workers in offices and barring religious activities at houses of worship.

Tokyo Olympic organizers plan to allow spectators. However, they said on Monday they would cap the numbers in each event at 10,000. This follows talks with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) but is not yet the final decision.

The Olympics will take place from July 23 to August 8 with foreign spectators already not permitted. Should the worsen in Tokyo, local spectators could be locked out too.

Several Indian states opened mass vaccination sites on Monday at school grounds, auditoriums, and other facilities, as the government's free COVID inoculation drive expanded to anyone above 18.

The country has fallen behind on its vaccination program released in January with its target of inoculating at least 300 million people by mid-2021.

So far less than 5% of India's 1.3 billion population has been fully vaccinated and 280 million have received at least one vaccine dose.

Oceania

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promised to provide states and territories in the country with more COVID-19 shots amid rollout delays.

The country's immunization drive has hit several roadblocks after fears of recorded deaths with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Australian states have been asking for increased supplies of vaccines after the country last week announced a policy shift that recommended AstraZeneca shots for over 60s only due to blood clot concerns, throwing the rollout into disarray.

The Australian government has promised to provide more vaccines.

Americas

The US on Sunday extended travel restrictions with bordering countries Canada and Mexico until 21 July. The 30-day extension came after Canada announced its own extension on Friday.

on/msh (dpa, Reuters)